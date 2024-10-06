How Trump Will Commemorate the One-Year Anniversary of October 7th

Former President Donald Trump will participate in a remembrance event on Monday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Jewish community leaders will gather to remember the 1,200 people murdered on Oct. 7, 2023, as well as the victims of antisemitic violence around the world since that day, the Trump-Vance campaign said.

Advertisement

October 7th, 2023, was the day in which the most Jewish people were murdered since the Holocaust. Hamas and other Iranian-backed proxies launched a war, not just against Israel, but against all of our shared values. What we have witnessed in the past year is a battle between the forces of good versus evil. Since the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, we have witnessed nothing but global chaos, as evidenced by Iran’s horrific missile attack on Israel just this past week. The inept and failed policies of the Harris-Biden Administration have enabled the Iranian-backed proxies that have sewn a path of death and destruction, resulting in catastrophic global ramifications. By choosing to not be present at the joint session of Congress, Kamala Harris blatantly displayed her lack of competence in international diplomacy, showing that she does not stand with our strongest ally in the Middle East, the State of Israel. Since taking office, the Harris-Biden administration has enriched Iran, enabled the enemies of the United States, and compromised the security of our country. Consequently, radical leftist antisemitism has spread across our city streets and college campuses, while the dangerously liberal Harris-Biden administration has willfully neglected this dire situation. President Trump has always condemned antisemitism and will continue to do so once he is back in the Oval Office. He will hold accountable those who perpetuate violence against the Jewish people, and as such, America will be safe and patriotic again. We stand in solidarity with Israel and will promote peace through strength in the Middle East and throughout the world. (Trump-Vance Campaign)

The event will take place at Trump National Doral Miami on Monday evening.