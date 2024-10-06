As Hurricane Helene Victims Struggle, Kamala Found Time to Sit Down for a...
Watch Kamala Melt Down When Her Teleprompter Conks Out During Michigan Rally
Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2)
Mike Gallagher rallying America to Stand With Israel
Democrats Panic as Top Senator Faces a Close Race
SNL Trolls Tim Walz for Lying
Elon Musk Issues Grim Warning If Trump Doesn’t Win
One Country Will Beef Up Its Border Defenses Against Russia
America Last: Kamala Announces $157 Million for Lebanon
KJP Claims It's 'False' FEMA Used Funds for Illegal Immigrants. That's Not What...
Arizona Is in Danger of Turning Into California
Stand With Steel Laborers, Not Union Bosses: Trump’s Path to the Union Vote
Is There a Problem? Legalized Murder Is the Harris Solution
A Tribute to America, My Family and a Dear Friend and Mentor
Tipsheet

How Trump Will Commemorate the One-Year Anniversary of October 7th

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 06, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Former President Donald Trump will participate in a remembrance event on Monday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel. 

Jewish community leaders will gather to remember the 1,200 people murdered on Oct. 7, 2023, as well as the victims of antisemitic violence around the world since that day, the Trump-Vance campaign said.

Advertisement

October 7th, 2023, was the day in which the most Jewish people were murdered since the Holocaust. Hamas and other Iranian-backed proxies launched a war, not just against Israel, but against all of our shared values. What we have witnessed in the past year is a battle between the forces of good versus evil. Since the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, we have witnessed nothing but global chaos, as evidenced by Iran’s horrific missile attack on Israel just this past week.

The inept and failed policies of the Harris-Biden Administration have enabled the Iranian-backed proxies that have sewn a path of death and destruction, resulting in catastrophic global ramifications. By choosing to not be present at the joint session of Congress, Kamala Harris blatantly displayed her lack of competence in international diplomacy, showing that she does not stand with our strongest ally in the Middle East, the State of Israel. Since taking office, the Harris-Biden administration has enriched Iran, enabled the enemies of the United States, and compromised the security of our country. 

Consequently, radical leftist antisemitism has spread across our city streets and college campuses, while the dangerously liberal Harris-Biden administration has willfully neglected this dire situation. President Trump has always condemned antisemitism and will continue to do so once he is back in the Oval Office. He will hold accountable those who perpetuate violence against the Jewish people, and as such, America will be safe and patriotic again. We stand in solidarity with Israel and will promote peace through strength in the Middle East and throughout the world. (Trump-Vance Campaign)

Recommended

Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2) Kevin McCullough
Advertisement

The event will take place at Trump National Doral Miami on Monday evening. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2) Kevin McCullough
Democrats Panic as Top Senator Faces a Close Race Sarah Arnold
Kamala Harris Is Playing 'Pretend President' Already And She’s Horrible At It Derek Hunter
Watch Kamala Melt Down When Her Teleprompter Conks Out During Michigan Rally Matt Vespa
SNL Trolls Tim Walz for Lying Sarah Arnold
What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shhhh, Trump Is Winning! (Part 2) Kevin McCullough
Advertisement