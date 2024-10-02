JD Vance Put the Smackdown on Tim Walz in VP Debate Showdown
Here's What Happened When JD Vance Was About to Shred a CBS News...
Trump Demands One Thing From CBS Before He Does Another Interview on 60...
Here's Who Israel Just Declared 'Persona Non Grata,' Barred From Entering the Country
Israel Vows to Retaliate
Here's What Walz Did When Given the Opportunity to Explain His School Shooter...
What Focus Groups Thought About the Vance-Walz Debate
Linsey Davis' Take on Walz's Debate Performance May Have Harris Wishing She Picked...
Vance Won...and It Wasn't Even Close
A Month Away From Election Day, Biden Tightens Asylum Restrictions
Snap Polls Are In: Here's Who Won the VP Debate
Time to Cut the Cord in Lebanon
No Peace in the Middle East Until Regime Change in Iran
Kamala’s Inflation Is Causing the Strike Wave
Tipsheet

Dems Hit With Awkward Flashback After Celebrating Tuesday's VP Debate 'Winner'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 02, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Democratic Party was mocked for claiming Gov. Tim Walz won Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate. Responding to their post on X, conservatives recalled how they claimed President Biden won the June presidential debate, though his disastrous performance led to him getting ousted from the top spot on the Democratic Party ticket.

Advertisement

Vance earned widespread praise for his debate performance, which may explain why DNC chair Jaime Harrison pushed nothing but falsehoods about the Trump-Vance ticket in his statement about the showdown.

“Tonight’s debate drew a clear contrast for the American people," Harrison said. "The Harris-Walz ticket will move our country forward, while the Trump-Vance ticket will drag us back. Governor Walz won on the issues tonight by talking to the American people about protecting our reproductive freedoms, lowering costs, and working with Vice President Harris to fight on behalf of all Americans. Meanwhile, JD Vance and Donald Trump want to make abortion ‘illegal nationally,’ give handouts to the ultra-wealthy, and pursue an extreme Project 2025 agenda at all costs. The American people see Vance for who he is: the Project 2025 poster boy chosen for the job because he will do and say whatever Trump tells him to, and can’t even admit that Trump lost the 2020 election. That’s why he’s the least popular vice presidential pick in modern history. 

“This November, our country will be presented with a choice," he added. "We can join Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and choose a new way forward, or we can follow Trump and Vance down the path of darkness and chaos. With the election only 35 days away, Democrats are ready to put in the work and get out the vote – because we won’t go back.” 

Recommended

Vance Won...and It Wasn't Even Close Guy Benson
Advertisement

Focus groups overwhelmingly said Vance was the winner, with swing state voters even believing the Republican put forth 
"better arguments on how to handle climate change." 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vance Won...and It Wasn't Even Close Guy Benson
Linsey Davis' Take on Walz's Debate Performance May Have Harris Wishing She Picked Someone Else Rebecca Downs
Here's What Happened When JD Vance Was About to Shred a CBS News Moderator's Shoddy Fact-Check Matt Vespa
Here's Who Israel Just Declared 'Persona Non Grata,' Barred From Entering the Country Leah Barkoukis
JD Vance Put the Smackdown on Tim Walz in VP Debate Showdown Matt Vespa
Trump Demands One Thing From CBS Before He Does Another Interview on 60 Minutes Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vance Won...and It Wasn't Even Close Guy Benson
Advertisement