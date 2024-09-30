Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on
Trump Heads to Southern Disaster Zone While Biden Refuses Additional Help
Biden and Harris' Response to Hurricane Helene Is Part of a Disturbing Pattern
Biden's Latest Response to the Israeli Missile Strikes in Yemen Shows He's Cooked
Do You Care to Know What News Networks Did With that Damning ICE...
Yes, 3D-Printed Guns Are a Threat. That's the Point.
Senate Republicans Release New Video Series Tying Harris to Biden's Failed Record
Harris Says VP Debate 'Should Not Be the Last Word,' Even Though She...
Minneapolis PD Hires First Noncitizen Officer
Former Congressional Candidate Charged With Threatening to Kill Primary Opponent
NYC to Use Tax Dollars to Provide Birth Control...for Rats
Gallup's Data Is Great for Republicans. Shouldn't Trump Be Comfortably Leading?
Celebrating the Downfall of Israel's Enemies
Democrat Rep. Says Harris Is 'Underwater' in This Blue State
Tipsheet

The NYT Editorial Board Endorsed Harris, and Just Wait Until You Hear Their Reasoning

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 30, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File

The New York Times editorial board has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, calling the Democrat “the only patriotic choice for president."

In a piece published Monday, the editorial board begins not speaking highly of Harris, but lambasting the 45th president as “unworthy to serve,” citing “his many criminal charges, his advancing age, his fundamental lack of interest in policy and his increasingly bizarre cast of associates,” in addition to his temperament. 

Advertisement

The editorial board urges voters to put their "political disagreements" with Harris aside and support her in the November election. 

As a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated care, competence and an unwavering commitment to the Constitution, Ms. Harris stands alone in this race. She may not be the perfect candidate for every voter, especially those who are frustrated and angry about our government’s failures to fix what’s broken — from our immigration system to public schools to housing costs to gun violence. Yet we urge Americans to contrast Ms. Harris’s record with her opponent’s.

Ms. Harris is more than a necessary alternative. There is also an optimistic case for elevating her, one that is rooted in her policies and borne out by her experience as vice president, a senator and a state attorney general.

Over the past 10 weeks, Ms. Harris has offered a shared future for all citizens, beyond hate and division. She has begun to describe a set of thoughtful plans to help American families.

While character is enormously important — in this election, pre-eminently so — policies matter. Many Americans remain deeply concerned about their prospects and their children’s in an unstable and unforgiving world. For them, Ms. Harris is clearly the better choice. She has committed to using the power of her office to help Americans better afford the things they need, to make it easier to own a home, to support small businesses and to help workers. Mr. Trump’s economic priorities are more tax cuts, which would benefit mostly the wealthy, and more tariffs, which will make prices even more unmanageable for the poor and middle class.

Beyond the economy, Ms. Harris promises to continue working to expand access to health care and reduce its cost. She has a long record of fighting to protect women’s health and reproductive freedom. Mr. Trump spent years trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and boasts of picking the Supreme Court justices who ended the constitutional right to an abortion.

Globally, Ms. Harris would work to maintain and strengthen the alliances with like-minded nations that have long advanced American interests abroad and maintained the nation’s security. Mr. Trump — who has long praised autocrats like Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban and Kim Jong-un — has threatened to blow those democratic alliances apart. Ms. Harris recognizes the need for global solutions to the global problem of climate change and would continue President Biden’s major investments in the industries and technologies necessary to achieve that goal. Mr. Trump rejects the accepted science, and his contempt for low-carbon energy solutions is matched only by his trollish fealty to fossil fuels.

As for immigration, a huge and largely unsolved issue, the former president continues to demonize and dehumanize immigrants, while Ms. Harris at least offers hope for a compromise, long denied by Congress, to secure the borders and return the nation to a sane immigration system. (NYT)

Recommended

Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on Katie Pavlich
Advertisement
Tags: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on Katie Pavlich
Gallup's Data Is Great for Republicans. Shouldn't Trump Be Comfortably Leading? Guy Benson
Who's the Weird One? Allen West
The Narrative About Bad America First Candidates Is Nonsense Kurt Schlichter
Biden and Harris' Response to Hurricane Helene Is Part of a Disturbing Pattern Matt Vespa
Biden's Latest Response to the Israeli Missile Strikes in Yemen Shows He's Cooked Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on Katie Pavlich
Advertisement