Feds Search Gracie Mansion Following Adams Indictment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 26, 2024 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie

Federal agents arrived at Gracie Mansion before daybreak Thursday morning to search Mayor Eric Adams’ official residence following an indictment in a federal probe.

According to the reports, one of the black SUVs seen at the official residence was a prisoner transportation vehicle. 

The NYPD set up police barricades outside Adams’ home Wednesday evening after news broke that the Democrat had been indicted by a grand jury on charges expected to be unsealed later Thursday by US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams. 

The mayor’s attorney Alex Spiro said Adams’ phone was taken but he “has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court.”

The details of the historic indictment were still unclear early Thursday, but are believed to be connected to allegations of the Turkish government illegally funneling money into his mayoral campaign in exchange for approval of the Turkish consulate in Manhattan, per sources. (New York Post)

Adams has denied wrongdoing.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became,” he said in a video message on Wednesday. “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

