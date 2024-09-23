Feds Raid Homes of Interim NYPD Commissioner a Week After His Predecessor Resigned Following FBI Raid

Feds raided the homes of interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon on Friday, a search that came just a week after his predecessor’s home was subject to an FBI raid.

"On Friday, September 20, federal authorities executed search warrants at my residences. They took materials that came into my possession approximately 20 years ago and are unrelated to my work with the New York City Police Department," Donlon said in a statement.

Sources told the Post authorities are looking into whether he took classified documents while he was with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security. The feds are sending a message to Mayor Eric Adams that “no one is safe,” as several members of his administration and inner circle are under investigation, another source said. “As we have repeatedly said, we expect all team members to fully comply with any law enforcement inquiry,” City Hall spokesperson Fabian Levy said. (New York Post)

Adams chose Donlon to be interim commissioner after Edward Caban resigned amid a federal investigation.

"My complete focus has always been on the NYPD – the department and people I love and have dedicated over 30 years of service to," Caban said in his resignation statement to the department. "However, the news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD. I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why – for the good of this city and this department – I have made the difficult decision to resign as Police Commissioner."