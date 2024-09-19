C-Span Caller Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How the Left Feels...
Tipsheet

Republicans Who Helped Sink Johnson's Funding Bill Explain Their Votes

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 19, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Fourteen Republicans joined most Democrats in voting against House Speaker Mike Johnson’s government funding bill on Wednesday, which was paired with the SAVE Act, an effort to crack down on noncitizens voting. 

GOP Reps. Jim Banks (IN), Andy Biggs (AZ), Lauren Boebert (CO), Tim Burchett (TN), Eli Crane (AZ), Matt Gaetz (FL), Cory Mills (FL), Wesley Hunt (TX), Doug Lamborn (CO), Nancy Mace (SC), Mike Rogers (AL), Matt Rosendale (MT), Greg Steube (FL), and Beth Van Duyne (TX) voted against the measure. 

Three Democrats broke from their party to support the measure: Reps. Don Davis (NC), Jared Golden (ME), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA). 

GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia voted 'present.'

