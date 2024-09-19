Republicans Who Helped Sink Johnson's Funding Bill Explain Their Votes

Fourteen Republicans joined most Democrats in voting against House Speaker Mike Johnson’s government funding bill on Wednesday, which was paired with the SAVE Act, an effort to crack down on noncitizens voting.

GOP Reps. Jim Banks (IN), Andy Biggs (AZ), Lauren Boebert (CO), Tim Burchett (TN), Eli Crane (AZ), Matt Gaetz (FL), Cory Mills (FL), Wesley Hunt (TX), Doug Lamborn (CO), Nancy Mace (SC), Mike Rogers (AL), Matt Rosendale (MT), Greg Steube (FL), and Beth Van Duyne (TX) voted against the measure.

One option that Speaker Johnson has never tried is to put a spending bill on the floor that actually cuts wasteful spending instead of growing it. https://t.co/Tfk12s1rJv — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) September 17, 2024

This bill continues to fully fund the radical Biden-Harris regime's woke priorities and fails to secure conservative policy riders.https://t.co/ZkPlTj9Kqf — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 18, 2024

I’m voting against the Surrender CR. We have the power of the purse, and we should use it. This CR continues massive spending at detrimental levels, keeps the Southern Border wide open for the criminals and fentanyl surging across it, and totally replenishes funds for weaponized… pic.twitter.com/1Y7TLvT3EN — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) September 18, 2024

We should've been banging on Chuck Schumer's door when we passed the SAVE Act in July. I'm not voting for a CR that would continue digging your grandchildren's financial hole. pic.twitter.com/ckS2FICU1W — Rep. Tim Burchett (@RepTimBurchett) September 18, 2024

The House has passed both the SAVE Act and H.R. 2.



The Senate is ignoring both.



We’ve gone on the record to stand up for election integrity and border security.



The Senate is on record ignoring both. — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) September 12, 2024

If Congress was serious about election integrity why wait 47 DAYS before elections to manufacture political theatre by attaching to a CR knowing the Senate said they will strip it out?



The American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act was dropped in July 2023 and could have passed… — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) September 18, 2024

Proud co-sponsor of the SAVE Act here… and this is Cory Mills keeping it 💯.



When is business as usual in DC going to end, or is that just a campaign slogan used every two years? https://t.co/5AMHKJkIit — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) September 18, 2024

As a cosponsor of the SAVE Act, I’ve supported the SAVE Act since day 1.



But I’ve never voted for a CR. When I said I wanted to cut spending, I meant it. https://t.co/UxK92ADjRB — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 19, 2024

We have already voted and passed the SAVE act, which Chuck Schumer has and will continue to ignore.



Putting it on a horrible piece of legislation that does nothing to rein in spending and continues liberal funding measures is not in any way an obligation of Congress.



The… — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) September 18, 2024

Three Democrats broke from their party to support the measure: Reps. Don Davis (NC), Jared Golden (ME), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA).

GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia voted 'present.'

Today we will vote on a continuing resolution that will fund all of government in one bill and doesn’t cut one penny.



I spoke on the House floor this morning to urge my colleagues not to participate in this unserious and insincere political theater. pic.twitter.com/ir0AaZSm4Y — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 18, 2024