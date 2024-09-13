Opponents Livid After NYC Council Passes Bill to Consider Reparations

New York City lawmakers on Thursday passed controversial legislation that could see taxpayers foot the bill for slavery reparations down the road.

The legislation, which passed 41-8, establishes a Truth, Healing and Reconciliation process on slavery in NYC, a reparations study, a task force that considers the establishment of a “freedom trail,” and signs identifying the city’s first slave market, a press release said.

“The legacy of slavery and systemic racism has impacted all facets of our society today, and it’s important that our city recognizes and takes steps to redress these longstanding harms,” said Speaker Adrienne Adams. “By creating new processes to fully examine the present-day impacts of injustices inflicted on Black New Yorkers and communities, we are advancing necessary efforts to consider potential remedies that can lead to healing and reconciliation. The Council’s legislation builds on the work we have done to confront historic inequities perpetuated by systemic racism, and will be coordinated in conjunction with the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies. With the advancement of these bills, along with the establishment of the NYC Commission on Racial Equity, its work, other changes approved by New Yorkers in the 2022 election and secured by city leaders, our city is continuing towards the equity and justice that our communities deserve."

The New York Post caught up with some of the "no" votes, who blasted the legislation:

Among the 8 lawmakers who voted against the bill, David Carr (R-Staten Island) told The Post that the idea of taxpayers having to pay reparations is “insulting.” “No one currently living in our city had anything to do with the evils of slavery and the vast majority of New Yorkers are descendants of immigrants who came after it was abolished,” he said. Robert Holden (D-Queens) said the legislation is a “Pandora’s box” that will lead to an “endless parade of historical grievances.” “Taxpayers have had enough of being nickeled and dimed at every turn,” he added.

Mayor Eric Adams is supportive of the measure.

“New York City has a moral obligation to confront its historical role in the institution of slavery, including harms and long-lasting consequences,” Adams' spokeswoman Allison Hedges Maser told The New York Times, saying the bill brings the city closer to "addressing systemic inequities."