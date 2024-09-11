How the RNC, DNC Reacted to Tuesday's Debate

The Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee both declared victory after Tuesday’s showdown between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“Tonight, the nation saw a clear choice before them: a Vice President with a clear plan to invest in the hopes, aspirations, and ambitions of the American people or a twice-impeached convicted felon intent on dragging our country backward,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison in a statement on Harris “unequivocally winning” the debate.

Harrison’s statement went on to falsely tie Trump to The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which he has repeatedly disavowed.

“While Vice President Kamala Harris spoke of progress and building a brighter future, Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda will put his billionaire buddies first and leave working families behind,” the statement continued. “Vice President Harris’ agenda is people-powered: her plans will lower costs, defend reproductive freedoms, and invest in an opportunity economy where everyone has a chance to get ahead. Meanwhile, Trump may claim he only has ‘concepts of a plan,’ but his Project 2025 agenda will continue to divide us, impose extreme and unpopular policies like banning abortion nationwide, and send our country backward. But folks, we’re not going back. This November, we will elect Vice President Harris and Governor Walz and propel our nation forward.”

The RNC, meanwhile, praised Trump’s “debate victory” and “dominant performance.”

“It’s no wonder that Kamala Harris wants to turn the page on her record of failure,” said Chairman Michael Whatley. “After President Trump delivered a booming economy, a secure border, and peace through strength, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden unleashed over 20 percent inflation, mass amnesty for half a million illegal immigrants, violent crime in communities across the country, and destruction and chaos around the world. Kamala Harris can’t run away from her record as a weak and failed vice president who wants to force her dangerously liberal vision upon America. Voters know they were better off four years ago, and after tonight, the choice is clear: President Trump has the record, the momentum, and the message to lead Republicans to victory on November 5.”