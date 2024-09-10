Meet the Garden State's New Senator

New Jersey got a new senator this week after Democrat Bob Menendez resigned last month in the wake of his conviction on corruption charges.

Democrat Sen. George Helmy, a former chief of staff to Gov. Phil Murphy, was sworn in on Monday to fill the remainder of Menendez's term.

Murphy appointed Helmy to the temporary role after Menendez announced his intention to resign. Murphy said he picked Helmy because he understands the role after serving as an aide to New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and the late New Jersey U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg. Booker, now the state’s senior senator, stood with Helmy as he was given the oath of office by Washington Sen. Patty Murray, who is the senior-most Democrat and serves as Senate president pro tempore. Helmy, 44, served as Murphy’s chief of staff from 2019 until 2023 and then served as an executive at one of the state’s largest health care providers, RWJBarnabas Health. He previously served as Booker’s state director in the Senate. He is the son of Egyptian parents who immigrated to New Jersey After he was sworn in, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed Helmy to the chamber and said that he was making history as the first member of the Coptic Orthodox Church to become a senator. (AP)

I'm excited to welcome Senator George Helmy from New Jersey to the U.S. Senate!



His career has been wholly dedicated to service.



He knows New Jersey like the back of his hand, and we thank him for answering the call of service. pic.twitter.com/qIs02T6dlz — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 9, 2024

Helmy said he was humbled to serve and would hit the ground running.

“There’s a few things I’m already focused on,” he told the New Jersey Globe. “One of which, I talked to the White House today [about] helping them advance nominations and judges, which I know have been backlogged. Two is to maintain New Jersey’s share of appropriations – I was just talking to [Senate Appropriations Chair] Patty Murray. There’s a couple of pieces of legislation that we’re going to introduce in this first week that I’m really excited about.”

I’m Incredibly humbled to be sworn in as New Jersey’s junior senator.



My career as a staffer has been about serving the people of NJ and getting the job done for those relying on us.



I commit to serving NJ with determination and to ensure our work benefits the people we serve. pic.twitter.com/CbCjoe70hi — George Helmy (@ghelmy) September 9, 2024

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican hotelier Curtis Bashaw will face off in November. The winner will replace Helmy in the upper chamber.