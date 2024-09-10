Team Trump Details the 'High Bar' Kamala Has to Clear on Debate Night
Tipsheet

Meet the Garden State's New Senator

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 10, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

New Jersey got a new senator this week after Democrat Bob Menendez resigned last month in the wake of his conviction on corruption charges. 

Democrat Sen. George Helmy, a former chief of staff to Gov. Phil Murphy, was sworn in on Monday to fill the remainder of Menendez's term. 

Murphy appointed Helmy to the temporary role after Menendez announced his intention to resign. Murphy said he picked Helmy because he understands the role after serving as an aide to New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and the late New Jersey U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg.

Booker, now the state’s senior senator, stood with Helmy as he was given the oath of office by Washington Sen. Patty Murray, who is the senior-most Democrat and serves as Senate president pro tempore. 

Helmy, 44, served as Murphy’s chief of staff from 2019 until 2023 and then served as an executive at one of the state’s largest health care providers, RWJBarnabas Health. He previously served as Booker’s state director in the Senate. He is the son of Egyptian parents who immigrated to New Jersey

After he was sworn in, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed Helmy to the chamber and said that he was making history as the first member of the Coptic Orthodox Church to become a senator. (AP)

Helmy said he was humbled to serve and would hit the ground running. 

“There’s a few things I’m already focused on,” he told the New Jersey Globe. “One of which, I talked to the White House today [about] helping them advance nominations and judges, which I know have been backlogged. Two is to maintain New Jersey’s share of appropriations – I was just talking to [Senate Appropriations Chair] Patty Murray. There’s a couple of pieces of legislation that we’re going to introduce in this first week that I’m really excited about.”

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican hotelier Curtis Bashaw will face off in November. The winner will replace Helmy in the upper chamber. 

