Virginia Has a New Candidate for Governor
Kamala's Top Surrogate Just Bulldozed One of Her Only Policy Proposals
Watch What Happens When a Lefty 'Soy Boy' Tries to Assault a Man...
Why John McCain's Son Should've Kept His Mouth Shut About Trump's Arlington Visit
A Familiar Face Is Coming Back to CNN
Harris Appears to Flip Flop on Yet Another Issue
Here's the Message RFK Jr. Is Sending to Supporters if He Can't Get...
KamalaGPT
Welcome to the Permission-Slip Economy
Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty in Federal Tax Evasion Trial
Every State a Border State: Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Stabbing 14-Year-Old Indiana Gi...
James Carville Has Some Advice for Kamala Harris
Nikki Haley Announces New Gig
Flashback: Kamala Harris Called for Removing Police from Schools
Tipsheet

Dictator Declares Christmas Season Starting Next Month

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 05, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall

Amid myriad social and economic problems in Venezuela and after a hotly contested election, which saw Nicolas Maduro falsely claim victory, the dictator is attempting to shift focus by declaring Christmas is coming early.

Advertisement

According to his announcement on Monday, the holiday season will begin on Oct. 1.

"September smells like Christmas! This year and to honor you all, to thank you all, I am going to decree the beginning of Christmas on October 1," he said. "Christmas arrived for everyone, in peace, joy and security!”  

Hours earlier, Venezuelan authorities issued an arrest warrant for Maduro's main political rival, Edmundo Gonzalez, and security forces have cracked down on dissent, rounding up more than 2,000 people in the nation.

The attempt to deflect didn't sit well with the populace. 

This is not the first time that Mr. Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, has begun the holiday season so early.

But the announcement, coming amid so much national turmoil, only underscored the widening chasm between the government’s assertion that Venezuela is flourishing and the reality on the ground. One journalist for Univision, Félix de Bedout, called it part of the “dictator’s delirium.”

Inside the country, many people responded with deep sadness — the autocrat co-opting even their favorite holiday — and anger.

Marco, 63, a bus driver in the city of Maracaibo, called the announcement a “mockery” of all those suffering under the current government, adding that Christmas in October was “great news” only for the president and “those in the government who have become richer as we have become poorer.”

Anabella, 25, a university student also in Maracaibo, said that the country was not in the mood for a “party until dawn.”

“It is in the mood for freedom,” she said. “It is in the mood for democracy, it is in the mood for its vote to be respected.” (NYT)

Recommended

Why John McCain's Son Should've Kept His Mouth Shut About Trump's Arlington Visit Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The U.S. is reportedly drafting new sanctions on Venezuelan government officials who worked with Maduro to undermine the results of the July election, according to Bloomberg.


 

Tags: CHRISTMAS VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why John McCain's Son Should've Kept His Mouth Shut About Trump's Arlington Visit Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty in Federal Tax Evasion Trial Mia Cathell
Kamala's Top Surrogate Just Bulldozed One of Her Only Policy Proposals Katie Pavlich
There Was One Slight Problem With Fox News' Town Hall Event With Trump Matt Vespa
Another Dumb, New Rule We Nevertheless Need to Make Them Obey Kurt Schlichter
Watch What Happens When a Lefty 'Soy Boy' Tries to Assault a Man With a Pro-Trump Flag Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why John McCain's Son Should've Kept His Mouth Shut About Trump's Arlington Visit Matt Vespa
Advertisement