How Patriotic Are Dems? This Video Says It All.

During a campaign stop in Kentwood, Michigan, second gentleman Doug Emhoff tried to get the crowd to chant "USA!" But to his surprise, it didn't go as planned.

Advertisement

Emhoff said the chant a couple times, with the audience reluctantly joining him, but they abruptly stopped when he began his speech again.

The sudden end appeared to surprise Emhoff, who reassured the crowd, “You can say it!”

The love for America is just not the same on the Democratic side, is it? https://t.co/PiJQLaCbeS — Baste Records (@basterecords) August 29, 2024

Is there anything funnier than when Democrats try to pretend to like America?#hilarious https://t.co/uoTFBd1LjY — Cruadin (@cruadin) August 29, 2024

It's funny to watch Democratic leaders trying to remind their supporters that this is the one time every four years that they're supposed to claim to love America. https://t.co/TKXhYrhrMb — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 29, 2024

You can’t fake patriotism — Con (@ConGayBot) August 29, 2024

It's night and day with Republicans, which is consistent with polling from Gallup showing a 25-point gap between the left and right when it comes to extreme American pride.

President Trump doesn't need to beg his supporters to be patriotic, they just are! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ezERz1Eear pic.twitter.com/6finSmWEJ5 — Eric Leyden (@Leyden_Eric) August 29, 2024

Chants of "USA" echo through the RNC convention as the crowd roars for $TRUMP tonight! pic.twitter.com/XjYKLZFwFg — MAGA Memecoin (@MAGAMemecoin) July 16, 2024