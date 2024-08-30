Did a Major 2024 Kamala Harris Narrative Just Blow Up?
Tipsheet

How Patriotic Are Dems? This Video Says It All.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 30, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

During a campaign stop in Kentwood, Michigan, second gentleman Doug Emhoff tried to get the crowd to chant "USA!" But to his surprise, it didn't go as planned. 

Emhoff said the chant a couple times, with the audience reluctantly joining him, but they abruptly stopped when he began his speech again. 

The sudden end appeared to surprise Emhoff, who reassured the crowd, “You can say it!” 

It's night and day with Republicans, which is consistent with polling from Gallup showing a 25-point gap between the left and right when it comes to extreme American pride. 

