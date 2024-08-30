There's One Glaring Problem With What Ben Stiller Said About Kamala Harris

Actor Ben Stiller was called out for the reason he’s supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election: the Democratic presidential nominee represented “change.”

Advertisement

"Just very excited about moving forward and all the energy and excitement that's around this movement right now," Stiller said in response to journalist Nicholas Ballasy asking what he likes about her and which policies he supports. "That's why I'm here, because it's time for change, and it seems like it's happening."

As Republicans have repeatedly pointed out in response to Harris on the campaign trail, all the problems she claims she will tackle if elected are ones she could be working on now as the current vice president of the United States.

When pressed whether he thought she'd keep the momentum up after the Democratic National Convention, Stiller said, "for sure."

"She and Tim Walz are just incredible candidates," he added.

There will be no change. It’s literally the Biden-Harris administration right now. Why didn’t she push for any change for the last 4 years??? https://t.co/mqkZAjl2ry — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 29, 2024

What change? She's the incumbent. — Kumarsalib (@kumarsalib) August 28, 2024

Vote for change by choosing the incumbent? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) August 29, 2024

The time for change has been the entire time she’s been in office. Not after. — Peterman (@elpetery) August 29, 2024