Tipsheet

There's One Glaring Problem With What Ben Stiller Said About Kamala Harris

Leah Barkoukis
August 30, 2024 1:30 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Actor Ben Stiller was called out for the reason he’s supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election: the Democratic presidential nominee represented “change.”

"Just very excited about moving forward and all the energy and excitement that's around this movement right now," Stiller said in response to journalist Nicholas Ballasy asking what he likes about her and which policies he supports. "That's why I'm here, because it's time for change, and it seems like it's happening."   

As Republicans have repeatedly pointed out in response to Harris on the campaign trail, all the problems she claims she will tackle if elected are ones she could be working on now as the current vice president of the United States.

When pressed whether he thought she'd keep the momentum up after the Democratic National Convention, Stiller said, "for sure."

"She and Tim Walz are just incredible candidates," he added. 

