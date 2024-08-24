Theo Von's Sit Down With Trump Praised as One of the Best Interviews of GOP Presidential Nominee

Podcaster and comedian Theo Von is earning widespread praise for a recent interview he conducted with GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.
While the two touched on a range of issues from healthcare policy and the border to the opioid epidemic and the effects of lobbying, it was the podcaster’s humble nature and genuine interest in Trump’s life that made the interview stand out among listeners.
In doing so, Theo also presented us with a different side of Trump that together don’t usually see.— RuthieRedSox (@RuthieRedSox) August 21, 2024
It’s one of the best interviews I’ve ever seen of Trump.
He also asked him about his family and life experiences. You know, treated him like a human being.— pharmabro (@pharmabroo) August 21, 2024
Here are some highlights from the interview.
On @TheoVon, President Trump explains how his brother Fred's alcohol addiction influenced him to never touch drugs, alcohol or cigarettes. pic.twitter.com/xyLD1m414R— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024
Theo Von interviewed with Donald Trump. They covered Twitters transition to 𝕏 after Elon purchasing it for $44 Billion dollars.— JON (@jon_nyamenda) August 20, 2024
Theo Von mentions the costs of having a voice cost $44 billion.
Donald Trump mentions how proud he is of Elon and mentions how he’s a fanatic… pic.twitter.com/lqxqUpOb7b
Theo Von gives @realDonaldTrump credit for lowering healthcare prices by with his executive order on hospital price transparency:— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 23, 2024
“Hospitals and insurance companies get away with hiding their prices from all of us and literally they can charge whatever they want… It's like you… pic.twitter.com/HHnciva5GW
Theo Von teaching Donald Trump about cocaine is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year pic.twitter.com/OVPHLENcZx— Adam Foster (@AdamFostermusic) August 20, 2024
The full interview is below:
.@realDonaldTrump | This Past Weekend #526 pic.twitter.com/zy6pfStBjJ— Theo Von (@TheoVon) August 21, 2024
