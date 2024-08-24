We Have Identified the Childless Cat Woman Featured During Oprah's DNC Speech
Theo Von's Sit Down With Trump Praised as One of the Best Interviews of GOP Presidential Nominee

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 24, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

Podcaster and comedian Theo Von is earning widespread praise for a recent interview he conducted with GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

While the two touched on a range of issues from healthcare policy and the border to the opioid epidemic and the effects of lobbying, it was the podcaster’s humble nature and genuine interest in Trump’s life that made the interview stand out among listeners.

Here are some highlights from the interview. 

The full interview is below:


