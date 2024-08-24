Theo Von's Sit Down With Trump Praised as One of the Best Interviews of GOP Presidential Nominee

Podcaster and comedian Theo Von is earning widespread praise for a recent interview he conducted with GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

Advertisement

While the two touched on a range of issues from healthcare policy and the border to the opioid epidemic and the effects of lobbying, it was the podcaster’s humble nature and genuine interest in Trump’s life that made the interview stand out among listeners.

In doing so, Theo also presented us with a different side of Trump that together don’t usually see.

It’s one of the best interviews I’ve ever seen of Trump. — RuthieRedSox (@RuthieRedSox) August 21, 2024

He also asked him about his family and life experiences. You know, treated him like a human being. — pharmabro (@pharmabroo) August 21, 2024

He also asked him about his family and life experiences. You know, treated him like a human being. — pharmabro (@pharmabroo) August 21, 2024

Here are some highlights from the interview.

On @TheoVon, President Trump explains how his brother Fred's alcohol addiction influenced him to never touch drugs, alcohol or cigarettes. pic.twitter.com/xyLD1m414R — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Theo Von interviewed with Donald Trump. They covered Twitters transition to 𝕏 after Elon purchasing it for $44 Billion dollars.



Theo Von mentions the costs of having a voice cost $44 billion.



Donald Trump mentions how proud he is of Elon and mentions how he’s a fanatic… pic.twitter.com/lqxqUpOb7b — JON (@jon_nyamenda) August 20, 2024

Theo Von gives @realDonaldTrump credit for lowering healthcare prices by with his executive order on hospital price transparency:



“Hospitals and insurance companies get away with hiding their prices from all of us and literally they can charge whatever they want… It's like you… pic.twitter.com/HHnciva5GW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 23, 2024

Theo Von teaching Donald Trump about cocaine is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year pic.twitter.com/OVPHLENcZx — Adam Foster (@AdamFostermusic) August 20, 2024

The full interview is below:



