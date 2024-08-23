How a Fox News Host Checkmated an Ex-Obama Speechwriter on Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Kennedy, Set to Address the Nation on Friday, Withdraws From Arizona Ballot

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 23, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pulled his name from the Arizona ballot amid reports he is dropping out of the race and could endorse Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. 

“RFK Jr.’s campaign filed official paperwork with our office today withdrawing him from AZ’s 2024 election,” Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said in a post on X.

The post comes after Kennedy said on Wednesday that he will address the nation Friday “about the present historical moment and his path forward,” his campaign said.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., along with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and GOP donor Omeed Malik are among those who have been working behind the scenes to lobby Kennedy to drop out of the race and back Trump, according to a person familiar with the efforts. The person requested anonymity to discuss private conversations. [...]

Kennedy’s running mate openly discussed the possibility on a podcast this week, saying the campaign was considering a move to “join forces” with Trump to limit the election chance of Kamala Harris, whose Democratic convention winds up Thursday night in Chicago. (Associated Press)

