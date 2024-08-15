Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline...
Black Voter on MSNBC: the Kamala Harris Agenda Is Already 'Killing Us'
Even CNN's Acosta Pressed the Harris Campaign Over Their Scaredy-Cat Attitude Toward the...
Pro-Hamas Activists Storm Democratic Event in NYC, Clashing With Police and Setting Off...
The Kama-Chameleon: A Woman Without Conviction
The Harris Honeymoon Will End, It’s What Comes After That Will Matter
Back to (Chaotic) Schools
Here's What Vance Had to Say About Oct. 1 VP Debate With Walz
Ramaswamy Is Urging Trump, Republicans to Take This Advice if They Want to...
Trump's Doing Better Among These Voters Than Any Republican in Decades, Pollster Says
The Legacy Media's Last Gasp?
There Is No Western Civilization Without Christianity
Oops: A Law Enforcement Officer Featured in a New Kamala Ad Has a...
So-Called 'Red Flag' Laws Threaten 2A Rights of Law-Abiding Americans and Violate Due...
Tipsheet

Suspect Wanted in Connection to Burglary of Trump Campaign Office in VA Has Been Identified

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 15, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Law enforcement identified the suspect wanted in connection to the burglary of a Trump campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release they secured a warrant for the arrest of 39-year-old Toby Shane Kessler, on burglary.

Advertisement

At approximately 8:11 p.m., Kessler allegedly forced access through a back door and spent a short period of time in the building, which also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, before leaving. He did not appear to leave anything in the building, but it has yet to be determined whether he took anything.

While Kessler has been identified, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is still attempting to locate him.  

"Mr. Kessler has a history of criminal behavior and appears to have been in the Washington metropolitan area at least since 2018. He has a California driver’s license," said the news release.

Recommended

Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline About Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A previous news release identified him as "a white adult male" who was "wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and a backpack when he entered the location."


 

Tags: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline About Harris Matt Vespa
Europe Can Buzz Right Off Kurt Schlichter
Ramaswamy Is Urging Trump, Republicans to Take This Advice if They Want to Win in 2024 Leah Barkoukis
Black Voter on MSNBC: the Kamala Harris Agenda Is Already 'Killing Us' Matt Vespa
If the Judge Does This to Trump in the Hush Money Case, It's Election Interference Matt Vespa
Caught Sleeping on the Job? Trump's Secret Service Detail Is an Absolute Disaster Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline About Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement