Suspect Wanted in Connection to Burglary of Trump Campaign Office in VA Has Been Identified

Law enforcement identified the suspect wanted in connection to the burglary of a Trump campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release they secured a warrant for the arrest of 39-year-old Toby Shane Kessler, on burglary.

At approximately 8:11 p.m., Kessler allegedly forced access through a back door and spent a short period of time in the building, which also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, before leaving. He did not appear to leave anything in the building, but it has yet to be determined whether he took anything.

While Kessler has been identified, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is still attempting to locate him.

"Mr. Kessler has a history of criminal behavior and appears to have been in the Washington metropolitan area at least since 2018. He has a California driver’s license," said the news release.

A previous news release identified him as "a white adult male" who was "wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and a backpack when he entered the location."

