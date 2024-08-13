Harris Campaign Posts Claim About Trump That Even Liberal Fact Checkers Have Debunked

The Harris campaign on Monday remembered the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, falsely claiming former President Donald Trump said there were “very fine people” on both sides.

"7 years ago today, white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched on Charlottesville, chanting racist and antisemitic bile and killing an innocent woman. This is who Donald Trump calls ‘very fine people,’" the Kamala HQ X account posted along with a video.

The false claim that Trump was referring to neo-Nazis as “very fine people” has been debunked, including by a left-leaning fact-checking site. The 45th president was referring to the people protesting over the Robert E. Lee statue.

Fact-checking site Snopes addressed the issue in a post titled, “No, Trump Did Not Call Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists ‘Very Fine People.’”

In a news conference after the rally protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statue, Trump did say there were "very fine people on both sides," referring to the protesters and the counterprotesters. He said in the same statement he wasn't talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, who he said should be "condemned totally." (Snopes)

The Trump campaign responded to Harris's post.