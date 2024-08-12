So, That's Why a Major 'Fact Checker' is Covering for Harris
Is Obama Covertly Running Kamala Harris' Campaign?
Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Took to Facebook and Absolutely Destroyed Him
CNN Host Really Said This While Interviewing JD Vance Yesterday
Why Would We Ever Unify With Those People?
Don’t Ignore the IRS Letters – and Never Fight Them Without Help
Joyful Vibes Can't Conceal Radical Harris-Walz Platform
WaPo Editorial Board Has a Few Questions for Harris
Duty, Honor, Integrity, Valor...Empty Words to the Democrat Party
Gabbard Explains How 'Everything Changed' After Getting Placed on Domestic Watch List
So That's Why Biden Left the Race
Is She the New 2024 Frontrunner?
Waiting for War
Blue Lives in the Balance: Will Politicians Step Up as Officers Step into...
Tipsheet

Imane Khelif Files Legal Complaint for Online Harassment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 12, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif of Algeria, whose gender has been hotly debated, has filed a formal legal complaint for online harassment.

Khelif was previously disqualified from the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi last year for failing a series of DNA tests, which showed the boxer was ineligible to compete. According to reports, Khelif and another Olympic boxer, Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting, are believed to have Difference of Sexual Development (DSD), a medical condition where "the biological sex (being male or female)…does not match the genital appearance," according to Endocrine.org.

Advertisement

The complaint was filed Friday with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor’s office for combating online hate speech, alleging “aggravated cyber-harassment” targeting Khelif, lawyer Nabil Boudi said. In a statement, he described it as a “misogynist, racist and sexist campaign” against the boxer.

It is now up to prosecutors to decide whether to open an investigation. As is common in French law, the complaint doesn’t name an alleged perpetrator but leaves it to investigators to determine who could be at fault. (AP)

“The criminal investigation will determine who initiated this misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign but will also have to focus on those who fueled this digital lynching," Boudi said in a statement. “The unfair harassment suffered by the boxing champion will remain the biggest stain of these Olympic Games."

"All that is being said about me on social media is immoral," Khelif said on Saturday. "I want to change the minds of people around the world."

Khelif won a gold medal on Friday, defeating Yang Liu of China. Attention was drawn to the boxer after Khelif's Italian opponent, Angela Carini, dropped out just 46 seconds into the match due to the pain from punches. 

Recommended

Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Took to Facebook and Absolutely Destroyed Him Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I am heartbroken,” Carini said. “I went to the ring to honor my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.”

Tags: OLYMPICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Took to Facebook and Absolutely Destroyed Him Matt Vespa
CNN Host Really Said This While Interviewing JD Vance Yesterday Matt Vespa
Stop Fussing And Unleash The Full Power Of Persuasion Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Made Kamala Harris' Nevada Rally an Absolute Freak Show Matt Vespa
So, That's Why a Major 'Fact Checker' is Covering for Harris Katie Pavlich
Is She the New 2024 Frontrunner? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Took to Facebook and Absolutely Destroyed Him Matt Vespa
Advertisement