New York Magazine's Cover of Kamala Harris Is Getting a Lot of Attention, But Not in a Good Way

New York Magazine came under fire on Monday for its latest “Welcome to Kamalot” cover featuring Vice President Kamala Harris sitting atop a coconut as Democrats below cheer her on.

“Our new issue grapples with the two weeks that reshaped the 2024 election — and the thrill of taking a risk on Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee," says New York Magazine’s post on X sharing the cover story.

“On the heels of President Joe Biden’s historic departure from his reelection campaign, our new issue captures the giddy, infectious, and potentially risky presidential campaign of Kamala Harris,” the plug continues. “Kamala's team must now maintain its jolt of energy to the Democratic Party and turn around a losing campaign — in just 100 days.”

Critics blasted the cover and story.

Is it possible to completely manufacture a cultural phenomenon by taking a vapid, leftist San Francisco Democrat and turning her into something that she’s not through nonstop gaslighting?



Corporate media is certainly trying to make “fetch” happen… https://t.co/nUCD5l6wTy — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 29, 2024

They pulled off the coup and now they throw it in our faces.



Get it yet? pic.twitter.com/PvW7j9a4QE — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 29, 2024

The play on words is about a fictional monarch who no one under their rule also voted for. https://t.co/HHNgAuGOik — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2024