Tipsheet

New York Magazine's Cover of Kamala Harris Is Getting a Lot of Attention, But Not in a Good Way

Leah Barkoukis
July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

New York Magazine came under fire on Monday for its latest “Welcome to Kamalot” cover featuring Vice President Kamala Harris sitting atop a coconut as Democrats below cheer her on. 

“Our new issue grapples with the two weeks that reshaped the 2024 election — and the thrill of taking a risk on Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee," says New York Magazine’s post on X sharing the cover story.  

“On the heels of President Joe Biden’s historic departure from his reelection campaign, our new issue captures the giddy, infectious, and potentially risky presidential campaign of Kamala Harris,” the plug continues. “Kamala's team must now maintain its jolt of energy to the Democratic Party and turn around a losing campaign — in just 100 days.” 

Critics blasted the cover and story. 

