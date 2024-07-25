Whistleblowers Detail Why Drones Weren't Used at Trump's Butler Rally
Kamala Harris Finally Issues Statement About Pro-Hamas Takeover in D.C.
We Might Know Why Obama Has Been Silent About Kamala Harris
Here's What Kamala Needs to Do to Win, And She's Not Doing It
Here's the Takeaway CNN Commentator Had About Biden's Speech That Triggered the Rest...
Have You Seen the Aftermath of Pro-Hamas Chaos?
CrowdStrike Actually Gave This to Its Partners as Part of Its Apology Over...
Finally, Something Democrats and Republicans Agree On
Group of GOP Congressmen Restore American Flags at Union Station
Watergate Hotel 'Sanitized' After What Pro-Hamas Agitators Unleashed During Netanyahu Stay
There's More to That Kamala Harris Campaign Memo
Here Is New Information FBI Director Disclosed on The Attempted Assassination of Trump
Here We Go: Media Spins That Kamala Isn't Technically the Border Czar
Is Politico Serious With This Headline About the Pro-Hamas Agitators in D.C.?
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Demands 'Equal Airtime' in Response to Biden Oval Office Address

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 25, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

The Trump campaign is demanding equal airtime in response to President Biden’s primetime address from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Prior to the speech, the Trump campaign’s general counsel, David Warrington, argued in a letter to ABC, NBC, and CBS that the speech would likely touch on the president’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, making the speech “a prime-time campaign commercial,” rather than “a bona fide news event.”

Advertisement

Citing the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rule, Mr. Warrington insisted that Mr. Trump be given similar time on air, arguing that Mr. Biden’s address was a “campaign speech,” even as Mr. Biden is no longer technically a candidate for the presidency.

None of the broadcast networks responded to a request for comment on Tuesday night. A Trump campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Trump campaign’s letter was a throwback to an earlier, pre-cable era in television, when the broadcast networks were held to strict “public interest” standards to ensure that their local stations aired all sides of the issues and gave candidates equal access to the airwaves.

Until the 1970s, they were duty bound to give candidates who were challenging sitting presidents equal time to respond to televised presidential addresses and news conferences.

That changed under President Gerald Ford in 1975, when the F.C.C. — then packed with Nixon appointees — created an exemption for “bona fide news events” like presidential speeches and news conferences, which Democrats viewed as a way to give Ford undue advantage.

Whatever the case, the exemption has remained, and the equal-time rules now generally come up in relation to appearances by federal candidates in entertainment programming. (The New York Times)

Recommended

Here's the Takeaway CNN Commentator Had About Biden's Speech That Triggered the Rest of the Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

After the speech, Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita said the networks can expect to receive follow-up letters. 


 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Takeaway CNN Commentator Had About Biden's Speech That Triggered the Rest of the Panel Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Finally Issues Statement About Pro-Hamas Takeover in D.C. Katie Pavlich
The Debate Over Whether to Crush Our Enemies or Be Nice Kurt Schlichter
We Might Know Why Obama Has Been Silent About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
The Prosecutor vs. the Felon Ann Coulter
The Greatest Biden Lies Of All Time Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Takeaway CNN Commentator Had About Biden's Speech That Triggered the Rest of the Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement