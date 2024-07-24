Here's the Part of the WSJ Piece on the Death of Biden's Presidency...
After Assassination Attempt, One Feature About Trump's Rallies May Change

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 24, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The Trump campaign is reportedly planning to nix his signature outdoor rallies over security concerns, multiple outlets are reporting.

Secret Service advised the campaign against holding the outdoor events after the failed assassination attempt on July 13, when a shooter fired at the Republican presidential nominee from a nearby roof, grazing the former president’s ear but killing one rally-goer, firefighter Corey Comperatore, and critically injuring two others.

Trump’s team is said to be eyeing large indoor venues such as basketball arenas for future events though it’s possible smaller outdoor events will be scheduled or those with more controlled entrances that do not have higher ground nearby, NBC News reports.

According to Fox News, however, Donald Trump Jr. said his father loves the outdoor rallies and would not like seeing them end. 

The news came the same day Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle announced her resignation over the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, after it was clear from her congressional testimony that both Democrats and Republicans lost confidence in her ability to lead the agency.

“In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that, I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director,” she wrote to Secret Service staff in a letter.

“The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders and financial infrastructure. On July 13th, we fell short on that mission,” Cheatle continued.

“The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases,” she added. “As your Director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse.”

