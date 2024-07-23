Why This Prominent Biden Donor Is Holding Back Now That Harris Is at the Top of the Ticket

The cash may be pouring in for Vice President Kamala Harris after President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her, but not all prominent Democrat donors are on board with supporting the VP's presidential bid.

Donor John Morgan publicly stated his intention to hold back.

“You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither. It’s others turn now,” he wrote on X after Biden’s bombshell announcement on Sunday.

“The donors holding the 90 million can release those funds in the morning. It’s all yours,” Morgan continued, referring to party contributors who didn’t want their donations going towards Biden’s floundering campaign.

Morgan said they could keep his previous donation of $1 million.

“Good luck,” the trial lawyer said, adding in another post that Biden's endorsement of Harris "is his f*** you to all who pushed him out. Be careful what you wish for."

Morgan elaborated on his sentiments in an interview with Fox News's Laura Ingraham.

“What I didn’t like was a coronation instead of a convention,” he said of Harris going unchallenged.

“I didn’t like the idea of two or three people picking the nominee because I believe a convention would have provided perhaps a stronger candidate, or it would have made her stronger," he added, noting he doesn't feel Harris can win. "That didn’t happen. And so I said, you know, I’m just going to take my money and go home, and guess what, they’re going to raise plenty of money without me. They’re not going to need me one bit.”