Musk Reveals the Very Personal Reason He's Vowed to Destroy the 'Woke Mind Virus'

Elon Musk has made destroying “the woke mind virus” one of his top goals and the reason is very personal.

In an interview with Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, the Tesla CEO and founder says his son is figuratively dead because of it.

Musk explained that he was “tricked” into signing off on puberty blockers for his son, Xavier, who now goes by Vivian Jenna Wilson.

"It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” he told Peterson when asked what he thought about physicians performing irreversible procedures on children. “This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn't…"

Peterson noted “that was a lie from the outset.”

Musk argued those supporting and pushing this on children “should go to prison.”

"I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason," Musk said. "The reason it's called deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."

Musk recently announced X and SpaceX would move out of California over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent signing of AB 1955, which bars schools from informing parents of a child's gender dysphoria.