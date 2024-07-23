NBC Pollster Hurls Kamala Harris' Candidacy Into a Furnace
There Was Reportedly a 'Palace Coup' Raging Within the Biden White House
Whistleblower: Snipers Were Stationed on the Roof During Trump Rally But Left Due...
Joe Biden's Weird, Failure-Filled Presidency Is Finally Dead
Democrats Are Owned By Rich Donors
The Soviet Playbook to Dismantle Christianity & Take Over Culture
The Most Important 42 Miles in American Politics
Where Does Joe Biden Rank Among America's Worst Presidents?
Here's What Biden Told Trump After Assassination Attempt
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Becomes Reality
How Can They Stay With Her, How Can They Dump Her?
An Inside Track For Mike Carey if Vance Moves on to VP
Kamala Harris: Climate Alarmist, Energy Luddite
Operation Boomerang
Tipsheet

Musk Reveals the Very Personal Reason He's Vowed to Destroy the 'Woke Mind Virus'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 23, 2024 9:00 AM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Elon Musk has made destroying “the woke mind virus” one of his top goals and the reason is very personal.

In an interview with Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, the Tesla CEO and founder says his son is figuratively dead because of it.

Advertisement

Musk explained that he was “tricked” into signing off on puberty blockers for his son, Xavier, who now goes by Vivian Jenna Wilson.

"It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” he told Peterson when asked what he thought about physicians performing irreversible procedures on children. “This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn't…" 

Peterson noted “that was a lie from the outset.”

Musk argued those supporting and pushing this on children “should go to prison.” 

"I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason," Musk said. "The reason it's called deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."

Recommended

NBC Pollster Hurls Kamala Harris' Candidacy Into a Furnace Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Musk recently announced X and SpaceX would move out of California over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent signing of AB 1955, which bars schools from informing parents of a child's gender dysphoria. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC Pollster Hurls Kamala Harris' Candidacy Into a Furnace Matt Vespa
Axios Has a Damning Story About Kamala Harris. It's Why People Likely Doubt Her Behind the Scenes. Matt Vespa
There Was Reportedly a 'Palace Coup' Raging Within the Biden White House Matt Vespa
Whistleblower: Snipers Were Stationed on the Roof During Trump Rally But Left Due to the Heat Matt Vespa
Joe Biden’s Final Humiliation and the Fight Ahead Kurt Schlichter
A Great Convention -- With One Big Mistake Dennis Prager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC Pollster Hurls Kamala Harris' Candidacy Into a Furnace Matt Vespa
Advertisement