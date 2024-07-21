There's One Top Dem Who Wants Biden to Stay in the Race
Tim Alberta Just Said Something That Should Send Dems Into Total Panic
A Major Lie From the Secret Service About the Trump Assassination Attempt Just...
The Idea of Changing Your Mind Confuses Democrats
The GOD Thing: Have You Noticed?
Republicans Roar Out of Milwaukee Confident of November Victory
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 226: Psalm Summer - Part 3
Grover Cleveland, Long Before Donald Trump
Iran Threat on the Global Stage: Resistance, Elections, and the Western Dilemma
Big Labor Comes for the House
Donald Trump’s Shooter — A Product of Government Schools’ Indoctrination?
JD Vance Will Protect American Workers
Exposing the Lies of Socialism
Vance Should Not Cower From Abortion Controversy
Tipsheet

Does Boebert Really Want This Cabinet Position in a Possible Trump Administration?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 21, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado jokingly said she has her eye on a cabinet position should former President Donald Trump win the 2024 election.  

Advertisement

As the Colorado Republican passed by Native Voice One on the third day of the Republican National Convention, the hosts asked who she thought should be Secretary of the Interior in a possible Trump administration. 

“I think Lauren Boebert needs to be the secretary of Interior,” she said with a laugh. “President Trump, I would like to be secretary of Interior.”

She explained her reasoning. 

“I think this is actually one of the most important agencies within the federal government,” Boebert said. “Public lands are something that are very dear to me and I’ve spent a lot of time on our tribal lands with our chairman and our councilmembers with the Mountain Utes and the Southern Utes.”

The hosts, who were holding a live show as they asked Boebert, wondered if she thought the federal government should disperse Bureau of Land Management offices across the country. 

“I fought to keep that as the Bureau of Land Management regional Western headquarters and save 46 jobs so we could have boots on the ground,” said Boebert, referring to how under Trump, BLM headquarters moved to Grand Junction, but came back to D.C. in 2021 under Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. 

Recommended

A Major Lie From the Secret Service About the Trump Assassination Attempt Just Got Busted Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Responding to the reports, Boebert and her team said it was a "tongue-in-cheek" remark made during an impromptu interview.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Major Lie From the Secret Service About the Trump Assassination Attempt Just Got Busted Matt Vespa
Tim Alberta Just Said Something That Should Send Dems Into Total Panic Matt Vespa
There's One Top Dem Who Wants Biden to Stay in the Race Matt Vespa
And We Have Another Brutal Development on the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
The Idea of Changing Your Mind Confuses Democrats Derek Hunter
The GOD Thing: Have You Noticed? Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Major Lie From the Secret Service About the Trump Assassination Attempt Just Got Busted Matt Vespa
Advertisement