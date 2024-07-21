Does Boebert Really Want This Cabinet Position in a Possible Trump Administration?

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado jokingly said she has her eye on a cabinet position should former President Donald Trump win the 2024 election.

Advertisement

As the Colorado Republican passed by Native Voice One on the third day of the Republican National Convention, the hosts asked who she thought should be Secretary of the Interior in a possible Trump administration.

“I think Lauren Boebert needs to be the secretary of Interior,” she said with a laugh. “President Trump, I would like to be secretary of Interior.”

She explained her reasoning.

“I think this is actually one of the most important agencies within the federal government,” Boebert said. “Public lands are something that are very dear to me and I’ve spent a lot of time on our tribal lands with our chairman and our councilmembers with the Mountain Utes and the Southern Utes.”

The hosts, who were holding a live show as they asked Boebert, wondered if she thought the federal government should disperse Bureau of Land Management offices across the country.

“I fought to keep that as the Bureau of Land Management regional Western headquarters and save 46 jobs so we could have boots on the ground,” said Boebert, referring to how under Trump, BLM headquarters moved to Grand Junction, but came back to D.C. in 2021 under Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Westerners deserve a voice in decisions affecting their daily lives, and it would be wrong to move the Bureau back to a faceless building in D.C. since 99% of its lands are in the West.



I hope @SecDebHaaland listens to bipartisan Western stakeholders.https://t.co/zDc3iFPEzb pic.twitter.com/c0KmTvymwc — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 24, 2021

Responding to the reports, Boebert and her team said it was a "tongue-in-cheek" remark made during an impromptu interview.