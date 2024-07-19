HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
CrowdStrike Gives Update After 'Largest IT Outage in History' Leads to Global Disruptions

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 19, 2024 8:30 AM
Businesses, media, airlines, and emergency response systems around the world that use Microsoft 365 apps came to a grinding halt Friday morning due to a technical problem in a software update from global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

The faulty update resulted in Windows computers crashing and showing the “blue screen of death" in what's being called the "largest IT outage in history," according to IT expert Troy Hunt.


"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said on X Friday morning. "Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers."

Microsoft said the issue was resolved but "residual impact is continuing." 

