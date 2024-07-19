CrowdStrike Gives Update After 'Largest IT Outage in History' Leads to Global Disruptions

Businesses, media, airlines, and emergency response systems around the world that use Microsoft 365 apps came to a grinding halt Friday morning due to a technical problem in a software update from global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

The faulty update resulted in Windows computers crashing and showing the “blue screen of death" in what's being called the "largest IT outage in history," according to IT expert Troy Hunt.

Just an important point on this as I’m seeing some misunderstandings: this is not a “Microsoft outage” (disclosure: I don’t work there or speak for them, Regional Directors are totally independent), it’s a CrowdStrike issue impacting Microsoft PCs. — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) July 19, 2024

This is basically what we were all worried about with Y2K, except it's actually happened this time ☠️ — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) July 19, 2024





CHAOS: lines wrapping around the Chicago O’Hare airport



Self check kiosks with the blue screen of death



Information screens dead



Do not fly today if you can avoid it - not looking great here on the ground pic.twitter.com/McLGJBDmZL — E (@ElijahSchaffer) July 19, 2024

BREAKING: Global tech outage hits companies around the world.



Television channels, airports and banks around the world have been knocked offline in a massive outage causing Windows computers to suddenly shut down.



Cyber security engineers pointed to a problem with Crowdstrike,… pic.twitter.com/pe5v7Fw6gq — The General (@GeneralMCNews) July 19, 2024

OUTAGES



- Biggest IT outage ever according to experts



- Major banks, media, airports and airlines affected by major IT outage



- Rail services disrupted in parts of US and UK



- Payment systems impacted in different parts of the world, including Australia and the UK.



-… — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 19, 2024

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said on X Friday morning. "Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers."

Microsoft said the issue was resolved but "residual impact is continuing."