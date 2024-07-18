Biden Campaign Responds to Reports He's Dropping Out
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
Was This the Most Shameful Liberal Media Moment From the Republican Convention?
One Dem Aide Described the Party's 2024 Chances in Two Words
New Battleground Polling Conducted After Trump Assassination Attempt Has Dropped
Biden Would Consider Dropping Out If...
Reid: Biden Recovering From COVID Is 'Exactly the Same' As Trump Surviving Assassination...
Musk Warned Newsom This Would Happen if He Signed AB 1955, and Now...
The Significance of Nikki Haley's RNC Speech
Reflections on the 30th Anniversary of the AIMA Bombing
Here’s What Joe Scarborough Now Says About Biden Staying in the Race
Is This It for Biden? New Report Hints at When the President Will...
UPDATE: Officials Make Significant Misstep in Investigation Into Trump Assassination Attem...
There's Been an Update on the Vice Presidential Debate
Tipsheet

It Looks Like Bill Maher May Be Right About Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 18, 2024 11:00 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

During a conversation with Dave Rubin released Tuesday, Bill Maher encouraged Democrats to replace President Biden while there’s “still time.”

Maher said there’s no reason the election needs to “be a disaster.” 

Advertisement

“There is still time,” he said on The Rubin Report. “Absolutely there is still time, not only to make it not a disaster, but to make it a huge positive.” 

Later in the discussion Maher argued it shouldn’t be too hard to find an alternative candidate.  

“Just get everybody who is not 100 years old, got a ‘D’ by their name, and is sort of a centrist and you can win this election. Just give us that choice,” Maher said. 

"I’m predicting right now…there is no chance Biden is the nominee," he went on. "The pressure will just keep increasing. He will not be the person. It might be over by Friday. These further digging of holes is not helping…" 

Maher insisted, however, that Biden is not out of his mind and has not 'lost his marbles,' cautioning that people shouldn't believe the extremes. 

"He's terrible in public, he's terrible when you put him under pressure...but can he sit in a chair and still think clearly and talk? Yes. To think not, is just again being pointlessly...extreme about it," he said.

Americans just want fresh faces in politics, Maher argued. 

Recommended

Was This the Most Shameful Liberal Media Moment From the Republican Convention? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“This country’s a sitcom. It’s been on for eight seasons. It’s f***ing tired and we need new characters. They’re tired of looking at Uncle Joe and crazy, fat Trump,” he said.

Update: It looks like Maher may be right

Tags: BILL MAHER JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Was This the Most Shameful Liberal Media Moment From the Republican Convention? Matt Vespa
Biden Campaign Responds to Reports He's Dropping Out Katie Pavlich
Is This It for Biden? New Report Hints at When the President Will Drop Out of the Race Madeline Leesman
The Real Reason Trump Chose JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
UPDATE: Officials Make Significant Misstep in Investigation Into Trump Assassination Attempt Madeline Leesman
New Battleground Polling Conducted After Trump Assassination Attempt Has Dropped Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Was This the Most Shameful Liberal Media Moment From the Republican Convention? Matt Vespa
Advertisement