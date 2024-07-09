Michael Moore Joins List of Those Calling on Biden to Step Aside

Another big name has been added to the growing list of individuals calling on President Biden to exit the presidential race.

In a piece published on his website, filmmaker Michael Moore urges Biden to not be pressured into continuing his campaign.

"An amazing one out of five of our 45 previous presidents have NOT made it to the end of their term," he said. "The Founders anticipated this and created an easy solution. We all voted for her in 2020 just in case of and for exactly this reason. Stop wasting another minute! We need every one of the next 122 days for the millions of us to be out there doing the work we must do to block Trump from returning to the White House.

“President Biden, thank you for the good you have done," he continued. "You will be remembered throughout the ages. But not if you let your enablers hound you into doing what your body is begging you not to do. Be the one who not only stopped Trump, but also the brave man who gave us our first woman in the Oval Office. She will complete your mission — and we will stand beside her. THIS is your moment in history. Let the doctors examine you. Then do the right thing.”

In an interview on MSNBC, Moore accused the Democratic Party and those who are “part of the apparatus” as committing “a form of elder abuse” by continuing to push the 81-year-old president.

"I don’t know about you, but in spite of my criticisms with Biden, watching the debate a week ago was heartbreaking. It was like, imagine that was your father up there. I’m thinking, why isn’t anybody doing anything? Why did they let him go out on the stage in this condition? Who is looking out for him? Who is looking out for him right now?"

He urged the president to undergo a full medical evaluation.

"Something was wrong that night. We all saw it. We can’t unsee it, and, as Richard Pryor and before that Chico Marx said, who are you going to believe? Me or your own lying eyes? My eyes weren’t lying and yours weren’t either," Moore said.