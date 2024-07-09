'Goodest Bunker': NYT Columnist Torches the Biden White House After They Emailed Her...
Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the...
WSJ Posts Insane Story About Biden's Meeting With German Leaders
'Man in Decline': The New York Times Editorial Board Bashes Biden. Again.
If Biden Is Pushed Out, Here's Who Trump Believes Will Step In
Biden Administration Releases Statement on Bill That Seeks to Prevent Noncitizens From Vot...
Michael Moore Joins List of Those Calling on Biden to Step Aside
NEA President's Speech Has People Talking...and Not Just Because of What She Said
To the Left of San Francisco: Three Justices Fail Grants Pass
How the Media’s False Climate Crisis Narrative Is Harming the Industrial Heartland
Over 100 People Were Shot in Chicago Last Weekend. Here's Who the Mayor...
Oof: A Ton of Elected Democrats Really, Really Have No Idea What to...
Ethics Watchdog Group Files Complaint Against Rep. Gwen Moore for Operating 'Scam PAC'
President Biden: Stop Lying About Charlottesville
Tipsheet

House Freedom Caucus Votes to Remove Another Member

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 09, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/John Minchillo, FILE

The House Freedom Caucus voted to remove Rep. Warren Davidson from the group on Monday after the Ohio Republican’s endorsement of the primary challenger to the HFC’s chairman, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA). 

Advertisement

The 16-13 vote came weeks after members voted to open a review into Davidson’s standing after his support for John McGuire, who defeated Good by a razor-thin margin in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. Good’s campaign has said it will pursue a recount “to settle any questions about the fairness or transparency of the election process.”

According to Politico, "Davidson was found to be not in good standing — a distinction normally applied to members who don’t pay their dues or skip meetings — which made it easier to remove him on procedural rules, one of the members said."

Davidson’s removal from the Freedom Caucus puts a bookend on his at-times contentious relationship with the group.

In December, the Ohio Republican announced that he would not seek re-election to the Freedom Caucus board after it recommended that Good serve as the next chairman of the group. In a letter to colleagues at the time, Davidson wrote “I ask that you prayerfully consider electing someone else as Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.”

“I ask that we consider how to best increase our influence while preserving our power to move policy in the right direction. I strongly feel that Bob Good as Chairman will impair that objective,” he added, according to Axios(The Hill)

Recommended

Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the 2024 Race? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Following Davidson’s ouster, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) said he would leave the group. 

“I respect the HFC and have been aligned with their conservative positions. I want to grow the organization and encourage more members to join. With tonight’s vote it was clear that is not their objective. I value what the HFC brings to the table and I can assure them I will continue to support their conservative agenda I just won’t be a member,” Davidson told The Hill in a statement.

Davidson's removal marks the third time this Congress a member has been kicked out. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was given the boot, as was former Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) shortly before he left Congress. 


Tags: HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the 2024 Race? Matt Vespa
If Biden Is Pushed Out, Here's Who Trump Believes Will Step In Leah Barkoukis
'I'm Just Reading the Journalism': Conservative Contributor Leaves CNN Panel Stunned (Again) Townhall Video
Oof: A Ton of Elected Democrats Really, Really Have No Idea What to Say About Joe Biden Guy Benson
'Goodest Bunker': NYT Columnist Torches the Biden White House After They Emailed Her About This Matt Vespa
Biden Administration Releases Statement on Bill That Seeks to Prevent Noncitizens From Voting Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why Biden Is Digging in So Aggressively Regarding Staying in the 2024 Race? Matt Vespa
Advertisement