Trump: 'I Have the Answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle'

With President Biden offering up a number of excuses for his poor debate performance last week, which has led to calls for him to step down, former President Donald Trump offered a solution: do another debate… “no holds barred.”

“I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred - An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The ratings were massive for the First Debate, record setting, in fact, but this one, because of the format, would blow everything away! Let Joe explain why he wants Open Borders, with millions of people, and many violent criminals from parts unknown, pouring into our once great Nation, or why he wants Men Playing in Women’s Sports, or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the people of our Country, and so much more.”

Trump continued, “It would also, under great pressure, prove his ‘competence,’ or lack thereof. Likewise it would be yet another test for me. What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned Debate, the way they used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!!!”

Trump challenges Joe Biden to another debate, offering Biden a chance to prove his competence, just the two of them on stage debating each other, no holds barred. pic.twitter.com/TbRluWSyvL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 4, 2024

It's doubtful voters will see another video like this from Biden given how the last debate broke the dam.

This video will go down in history next to the Hillary Clinton "happy birthday to this future president" tweet. https://t.co/La6tZIORvu — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 28, 2024



