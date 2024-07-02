BREAKING: There's a Major Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in New York
Biden Campaign Staffer Followed a Reporter to Shut Down Interviews That Turned Critical of the President

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 02, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A Biden campaign official reportedly followed a reporter around a Nevada event featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and shut down interviews with attendees when the subject of the president’s fitness for office came up.

“As I spoke to voters at a Las Vegas rally for Vice President Harris, a Nevada Biden campaign staffer followed me and twice asked that voters end their interviews when their comments turned critical of President Biden,” New York Times reporter Simon Levien noted. 

“One undecided voter, Stephen Stubbs, said he wished Biden would step aside and let Harris be the presidential nominee,” he continued. “The staffer interrupted, saying: ‘I’m going to stop it here, sorry, if I can. It’s a Biden event. Is that okay?’”

When the reporter questioned the staffer for an explanation, she said she was just doing her job, he recounted.

The incident happened a day after Biden's disastrous debate performance sent Democrats into panic mode, with many, including The New York Times editorial board, urging the president to "leave the race." 

"[T]he president’s performance cannot be written off as a bad night or blamed on a supposed cold, because it affirmed concerns that have been mounting for months or even years," the editorial board wrote. 

Democrats must "deal truthfully with the American public," the board continued, "acknowledge that Mr. Biden can’t continue his race, and create a process to select someone more capable to stand in his place to defeat Mr. Trump in November." 

