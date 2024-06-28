Biden Deemed the 'Emperor With No Clothes'
Biden Is Not Okay
So, That's Why Michelle Obama Won't Campaign for Joe Biden
Can the Dems Throw Biden Out?
Big Government's Abuse of Power Gave SCOTUS No Choice But to Overturn Chevron
Speaker Johnson Blasts Biden's 'Most Staggering' Debate Lie
Here's What Biden Had to Say About His Debate Performance
Lyin' Biden's Biggest Debate Lies Debunked
Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Attempted to Enter the U.S. Through This Red State
Chip Roy Calls on VP Harris to Use the 25th Amendment
'Ticking Bomb: Biden Border Crisis Triggers Urgent Terrorism Warnings
Another Post-Debate Poll Shows Very Bad News for Biden
Another Abortion Draft Order Was Just Leaked From a Court
This Is What Biden's 2024 Primary Challenger Posted After That Debate Performance
Tipsheet

Fetterman Comes to Biden's Defense

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 28, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) came to President Biden’s defense after his disastrous debate performance on Thursday.

“I refuse to join the Democratic vultures on Biden’s shoulder after the debate. No one knows more than me that a rough debate is not the sum total of the person and their record,” said Fetterman, who also had a terrible debate performance against his GOP opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz ahead of the 2022 election.  

Advertisement

The Pennsylvania Democrat made the comments as he shared a Politico headline that read, “Panicked Dems start looking for alternatives to Biden.” He reminded those on the left that many said he would lose against Oz after struggling with speech and auditory issues from his near-fatal stroke. 

Here's how his debate performance was described at the time:

John Fetterman can still become the next senator from Pennsylvania, the Democrat who safeguards their fragile majority. He is effectively tied or leads in many reputable polls, and he’s been a prodigious fundraiser throughout the race. Few left-leaning Democrats, in such foreboding terrain, have engineered a coalition this formidable.

All of this must be stated outright because Fetterman’s lone televised debate performance was disastrous. In May, he suffered a stroke, and he could not speak consistently and coherently on Tuesday against his Republican opponent, Dr Mehmet Oz. While partisans online defended his speaking style and pleaded for empathy – all victims of health calamities certainly deserve it – it was inarguable that Fetterman struggled, and even sympathetic observers acknowledged a debate format was a steep challenge. Fetterman is simply not the candidate he was before his stroke. (The Guardian)

Recommended

So, That's Why Michelle Obama Won't Campaign for Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Morning-after thermonuclear beat downs from my race from the debate and polling geniuses like 538 predicted l’d lose by 2," Fetterman added. "And what happened? The only seat to flip and won by a historic margin (+5). Chill the f*** out."


Tags: JOHN FETTERMAN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Why Michelle Obama Won't Campaign for Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Speaker Johnson Blasts Biden's 'Most Staggering' Debate Lie Spencer Brown
BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Down Huge Decision Affecting J6 Defendants Matt Vespa
The Trump Campaign Released an Ad After the Debate. It's 'Devastating.' Leah Barkoukis
Ramaswamy: What the Country Witnessed Last Night Was No Accident Leah Barkoukis
An Unspinnable Biden Disaster Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, That's Why Michelle Obama Won't Campaign for Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement