Would This Plan Reportedly Presented to Trump End the Russia-Ukraine War?

Two advisers to former President Donald Trump have reportedly presented the presumptive GOP presidential nominee with a plan to end Russia’s war with Ukraine if he wins the November election.

Advertisement

According to Reuters, the plan includes telling Kyiv the only way to receive more weapons is by entering into peace talks. And if Moscow refuses to come to the table, the U.S. would threaten increased support for Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg explained.

Under the plan drawn up by Kellogg and Fred Fleitz, who both served as chiefs of staff in Trump's National Security Council during his 2017-2021 presidency, there would be a ceasefire based on prevailing battle lines during peace talks. They have presented their strategy to Trump, and the former president responded favorably, Fleitz said. "I'm not claiming he agreed with it or agreed with every word of it, but we were pleased to get the feedback we did," he said. [...] The core elements of the plan were outlined in a publicly available research paper, opens new tab published by the "America First Policy Institute," a Trump-friendly think tank where Kellogg and Fleitz hold leadership positions. Kellogg said it would be crucial to get Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table quickly if Trump wins the election. "We tell the Ukrainians, 'You've got to come to the table, and if you don't come to the table, support from the United States will dry up,'" he said. "And you tell Putin, 'He's got to come to the table and if you don't come to the table, then we'll give Ukrainians everything they need to kill you in the field.'" According to their research paper, Moscow would also be coaxed to the table with the promise of NATO membership for Ukraine being put off for an extended period. (Reuters)

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung cautioned that only statements coming from the former president's campaign or from the 45th president himself should be considered official.

"President Trump has repeatedly stated that a top priority in his second term will be to quickly negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war," Cheung noted. "The war between Russia and Ukraine never would have happened if Donald J. Trump were president. So sad."



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the country remains "open to negotiations."

"President Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has been and remains open to negotiations, taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground," he told Reuters.