Tipsheet

Missouri AG Announces He's Suing New York Over 'Unconstitutional Lawfare' Against Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 21, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/David A. Lieb

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Thursday he will be filing a lawsuit against the State of New York for alleged election interference over former President Trump's hush money trial.  

Bailey is arguing that the case was brought against the 45th president to smear him ahead of the 2024 election.  

“I will be filing suit against the State of New York for their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump. It’s time to restore the rule of law,” he announced on X. 

"We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail. It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election," he added. "Stay tuned." 

A jury found Trump guilty of all 34 charges last month in what’s widely been described as a sham trial. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee will be sentenced on July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump called the trial “rigged” and “disgraceful” and said the “real verdict” will be on Nov. 5 “by the people.” 

“They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here,” he added after the leaving the courtroom last month.


