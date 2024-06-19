Former Obama Fundraiser Ditches Dems to Back Trump

A former progressive who helped raise millions for Obama and the Democratic Party says she’s now backing former President Donald Trump.

Allison Huynh, co-creator of a robotics and AI company that was sold to Google, says President Biden “has been asleep at the wheel.”

“He’s allowed Big Tech as well as the looters to take over Silicon Valley,” she told “Fox & Friends First.” “San Francisco has been the science experiment that’s gone awry. I wake up in the morning, there’s no grocery stores to go to, there’s no malls to take my teenage girls shopping to. The streets are not safe, there are more fentanyl users and dealers than high school students in our once great city.”

According to the New York Post, the 48-year-old Vietnamese immigrant helped rake in millions for Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign by organizing Silicon Valley fundraisers.

Now, though the once proud Democrat identifies as an independent ,she is outspoken about her support for Trump and recently attended a fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

“I was surprised when I met Donald Trump,” the mother of three recalled. “He was light and funny and intelligent. The people there were down-to-earth.

“I was happy with how knowledgeable Trump is about what is going on with the country and the economy,” she continued. “He had the information. He is all there with the things that matter: education — his kids are well-educated -— fighting crime, immigration and business.”

Beyond the law and order issues, she told the Post that her beliefs now align more with policies advanced by the right, which came to a head during the pandemic.

“People living in big cities had awful daily lives; I had to homeschool my children,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 era lockdowns.

“The Republicans were smarter [than the Democrats]. They wanted to look at who was getting sick. Young people suffered the most, even though they were low risk. We had lazy policy in California,” she said, explaining how many fled the Golden State for the Sunshine State.

Immigration has also been an issue for her.

“I am all for hardworking immigrants, but not for open admission of immigrants. We have to differentiate between legal immigrants who come here and work hard and illegal immigrants who come here and commit crimes,” she said.

“Obama started out with an aspirational messaging that resonated with me; it was about equality and women and minorities; Biden projected the image of being cool and hip,” Huynh continued. “But where are we now? Immigrants come into our country and commit crimes . . .”

In contrast, Trump’s “policies and politics make sense.”