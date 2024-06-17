Did DOJ Destroy the Special Counsel Audio Interview With Biden?
Texas Gov. Abbott: Here's Proof 'Voter Fraud Is Real'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 17, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday pointed to the election results in a Houston-area judicial race as evidence that “voter fraud is real.”  

Last month, Judge David Peeples ordered a redo of the 2022 180th District Court election after more than 1,400 votes were determined to be invalid because voters lived outside the county, did not show a valid form of identification, or did not include the required signature, among other issues. 

The Democratic candidate, Judge DaSean Jones, narrowly defeated Republican Tami Pierce by 449 votes in 2022. According to The Hill, Jones, who was first elected in 2018, has held the seat since then, and is now running for a seat on the Texas Supreme Court. 

Peeples’s decision last month was part of a set of 2022 election challenge resolutions. None of the other 20 cases resulted in any change in electoral outcome or new vote. The judge said a new vote was needed in the 180th District race because it was unclear for whom the invalid votes were cast. (The Hill)

In his post on X, Abbott quoted Peeples in a Houston Chronicle article, which discussed the 1,430 illegal votes.  

"The Judge hearing the case ordered a redo of the election," Abbott said. "We must end voter fraud." 

Jones's attorney is appealing the judge's order. 


