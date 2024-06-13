Let's Take a Look at the Pentagon's Latest Plan to Fight 'Climate Change'
Tipsheet

The Usual Suspects Interrupted the Congressional Baseball Game

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 13, 2024 10:30 AM

Republicans came out ahead in Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game, 31-11, marking the fourth year in a row the GOP has been victorious. But the event was interrupted a couple times by the usual suspects. 

Ahead of the national anthem, pro-Hamas activists along the Democrats’ side chanted “Free Palestine,” but Republicans quickly broke out in “USA” chants in response.

That wasn’t the only interruption.  Green activists from Climate Defense stormed the field but were quickly tackled and arrested by Capitol Police.

Capitol Police said on X they were aware of what the group was planning and prepared accordingly. 


