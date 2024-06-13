The Usual Suspects Interrupted the Congressional Baseball Game

Republicans came out ahead in Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game, 31-11, marking the fourth year in a row the GOP has been victorious. But the event was interrupted a couple times by the usual suspects.

Ahead of the national anthem, pro-Hamas activists along the Democrats’ side chanted “Free Palestine,” but Republicans quickly broke out in “USA” chants in response.

The pro-Hamas losers have infiltrated the Congressional Baseball Game and were promptly drowned out by chants of USA! USA! 🇺🇸 Then the freaks shouted through their Chinese made masks during the National Anthem

and were escorted out, to cheers, with their terror flag. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jd5umP6upo — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 12, 2024

That wasn’t the only interruption. Green activists from Climate Defense stormed the field but were quickly tackled and arrested by Capitol Police.

UPDATE: Eight of us have been arrested for shutting down the Congressional Baseball Game.



They are behind bars right now.



Make no mistake: It’s the Members of Congress who should be locked up. pic.twitter.com/tNoB4jh0xp — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) June 13, 2024

BREAKING: We have taken the field at the Congressional Baseball Game + play has FROZEN!



Congress sends billions of public $$ to subsidize deadly fossil fuels — but the police are tackling us instead.



This Chevron-sponsored game cannot continue. This is unconscionable. pic.twitter.com/ZAM3kmm9f7 — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) June 13, 2024

Left-wingers at Congressional baseball game rush the field in protest of fossil fuels. GOP fans cheer on the security guys tackling them — hard — then boo them as they’re escorted away. Dem side not sure what to do. Now the Hamas people causing a problem. Nice party, Dems. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 12, 2024

Capitol Police said on X they were aware of what the group was planning and prepared accordingly.

When eight people tried to protest on the field, our officers quickly stopped them and arrested them. The eight people are being charged with federal charges - Interference with a Member of the U.S. Capitol Police - 2 U.S.C. §1966. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/biKCbKiWP8 — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 13, 2024



