Tipsheet

New Survey Shows Percentage of Americans Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck. It Does Not Bode Well for Biden.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 06, 2024 9:15 AM

A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ survey released Wednesday shows more bad news for President Biden on the economic front.  

According to the poll, 58 percent of registered voters say they’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, as standard living expenses are taking up the bulk of monthly incomes. 

The poll offers more dismal information for President Biden during an election year where the economy is expected to be a major issue in the presidential race against former President Trump.

Fifty eight percent of those polled disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy. Ninety-two percent are somewhat or very concerned about inflation.

Nearly two-thirds of surveyed voters said they have had to cut back on purchases over the past month, including money for groceries, entertainment and restaurants. 

Asked who is the most responsible for the state of the economy, 42 percent of those polled said Biden. Nearly 45 percent said they are worse off than a year ago when it comes to the economy, with only 23 percent saying they are better off financially. (The Hill)

Young Americans have been hit even harder.

Voters said they’re hoping President Biden and former President Trump will focus on the economy during the debates, the first of which is set for June 27.

Tags: ECONOMY

