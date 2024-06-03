Philly Pride Parade Got Disrupted by Pro-Hamas Supporters
Tipsheet

Trump: I'm 'OK' With Going to Jail

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 03, 2024 9:05 AM
Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP

Days after being found guilty on 34 felony counts in a sham trial, former President Donald Trump said he’d be “OK” with going to jail.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee made the comment during an interview with “FOX and Friends Sunday” when the subject of sentencing came up and co-host Pete Hegseth asked about the prospect of prison time. 

“I’m OK with it. I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, ‘Oh no you don’t want to do that to the [president.]’ I said, ‘You don’t beg for anything. It’s just the way it is.’ Think of it, they have all my books,” Trump said.

“They went to — for five years they sued me [for] getting my tax returns. At the end of five years, they got ’em. The Supreme Court actually gave it to them, that was the end of it. That was it, they never found anything. They hired the best accounting firms. I had a pure gold firm, they call it gold-rated firm, I don’t know what it’s supposed to be — who knows. But with all that, for years you heard about my tax [returns] —”

“They never looked into the Clinton Foundation,” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy interjected. 

“And they never found it. They never went all the way with the Clinton Foundation. They never went all the way with the Clinton Foundation. Which is sort of interesting, isn’t it? So that could happen. I don’t know that the public would stand it, you know? I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” Trump responded. “I think it would be tough for the public to take. At a certain point there’s a breaking point.”

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.  


