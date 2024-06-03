Biden Admin Has Granted 'Mass Amnesty' to Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Border Crossers. Here's How.

The Biden administration has essentially granted “mass amnesty” to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.

Since 2022, the federal government has closed asylum cases for more than 350,000 illegal border crossers if the applicants had no prior criminal record or were not considered to pose a threat to the United States, the New York Post reports.

This means that while the migrants are not granted or denied asylum — their cases are “terminated without a decision on the merits of their asylum claim” — they are removed from the legal system and no longer required to check in with authorities.

The move allows them to legally, indefinitely roam about the US without fear of deportation, effectively letting them slip through the cracks. […]

In 2022, under Biden, a memo issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s principal legal adviser, Kerry Doyle, and seen by The Post instructed prosecutors at the agency to allow cases to be dismissed for migrants who aren’t deemed national security threats.

That year, 36,000 were ordered removed, 32,000 were awarded asylum, and 102,550 had their cases dismissed or otherwise taken off the books – 10 times the number in 2014.

In 2023, there were 149,000 cases in this latter category, and so far in financial year 2024 — which ends Sept. 30 — the data is certain to surpass that, with 114,000 cases closed already.

Since Biden assumed office, 77% of asylum seekers have been allowed to remain in the country, according to TRAC. That equates to 499,000 of the 648,000 who applied for asylum in the US in that time.

The current backlog of asylum cases stands at 3.5 million, and shaving more than 100,000 people a year off it makes the administration look better, sources told The Post. (New York Post)