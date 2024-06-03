Philly Pride Parade Got Disrupted By Pro-Hamas Supporters
The View Co-Host: Trump Verdict Excited Me So Much I Was Leaking All...
Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination
I Can’t Stand These Democrats, Part 3
You Ain't Black
Where Will the Dust Finally Settle?
Global Ascension Studios Releasing 'The Relentless Patriot' Nationwide June 13
The Political Implications of Trump’s Felony Conviction
No Justice and No Peace for Persecuted Trump
Online Manipulation by Big Tech Ramping up for the 2024 Election
Michigan’s 7th Congressional District Is a Battleground Within a Battleground
Democrats Still Don’t Get It
GOP Gears Up to Grill Fauci Over COVID-19
Not 'by Accident': Ted Cruz Blasts How Entire Trump Trial 'Is Designed to...
Tipsheet

Biden Admin Has Granted 'Mass Amnesty' to Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Border Crossers. Here's How.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 03, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration has essentially granted “mass amnesty” to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.

Since 2022, the federal government has closed asylum cases for more than 350,000 illegal border crossers if the applicants had no prior criminal record or were not considered to pose a threat to the United States, the New York Post reports.

Advertisement

This means that while the migrants are not granted or denied asylum — their cases are “terminated without a decision on the merits of their asylum claim” — they are removed from the legal system and no longer required to check in with authorities.

The move allows them to legally, indefinitely roam about the US without fear of deportation, effectively letting them slip through the cracks. […]

In 2022, under Biden, a memo issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s principal legal adviser, Kerry Doyle, and seen by The Post instructed prosecutors at the agency to allow cases to be dismissed for migrants who aren’t deemed national security threats.

That year, 36,000 were ordered removed, 32,000 were awarded asylum, and 102,550 had their cases dismissed or otherwise taken off the books – 10 times the number in 2014.

In 2023, there were 149,000 cases in this latter category, and so far in financial year 2024 — which ends Sept. 30 — the data is certain to surpass that, with 114,000 cases closed already.

Since Biden assumed office, 77% of asylum seekers have been allowed to remain in the country, according to TRAC. That equates to 499,000 of the 648,000 who applied for asylum in the US in that time.

The current backlog of asylum cases stands at 3.5 million, and shaving more than 100,000 people a year off it makes the administration look better, sources told The Post. (New York Post)

According to the Center for Immigration Studies’ Andrew Arthur, “this is just a massive amnesty under the guise of prosecutorial discretion.”

Recommended

Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“You’re basically allowing people who don’t have a right to be in the United States to be here indefinitely,” the former immigration judge told The Post.


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
The Trump VP Will Be… Kevin McCullough
What is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF to Find It? Bonnie Glick
You Ain't Black Allen West
Trump’s ‘Revenge’ Strategy That’ll Make Dems Sorry They Ever Politically Persecuted Him Sarah Arnold
Democrats Still Don’t Get It Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement