Tipsheet

Netanyahu Calls Weekend Strike in Rafah a 'Tragic Mistake'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 28, 2024 9:00 AM
Abir Sultan /Pool photo via AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a weekend strike on two senior Hamas officials in Rafah that also reportedly killed dozens of civilians a “tragic mistake.”

“Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night, there was a tragic mistake,” Netanyahu said. “We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy.”

The Sunday evening strike against two top Hamas commanders started a fire that reportedly killing dozens of civilians, prompting international outcry

The IDF in its statement said that the strike was carried out based on “intelligence information on the presence of the terrorists in the area,” and that beforehand, it had carried out “many steps to reduce the chance of harming uninvolved [civilians], including aerial surveillance, the use of precision munitions, and additional intelligence information.”

“Based on [these steps] it was estimated that no harm was expected to uninvolved civilians,” the IDF said.

A military source said that two missiles with a “reduced in size” warhead, which were adapted for such targets, were used in the strike.

The IDF added that the strike did not take place in the designated “humanitarian zone” in the al-Mawasi region on the coast, where the military has called Palestinians to evacuate to in recent weeks. (The Times of Israel)

“The IDF regrets any harm to noncombatants during the war,” Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the military advocate general, said Monday. 

Earlier Sunday, Hamas fired eight rockets at Tel Aviv, the first time in four months the area has been targeted, though no serious injuries were reported. 

"The rockets shot from Rafah today prove that the IDF must operate in every place Hamas still operates from, and, as such, the IDF will continue to operate wherever necessary,” said Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet. “The world must know—those who still hold captive our hostages, shoot at our cities and continue to propagate terror are responsible for the situation.”


Tags: WAR ISRAEL

