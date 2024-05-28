Netanyahu Calls Weekend Strike in Rafah a 'Tragic Mistake'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a weekend strike on two senior Hamas officials in Rafah that also reportedly killed dozens of civilians a “tragic mistake.”

“Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night, there was a tragic mistake,” Netanyahu said. “We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy.”

The Sunday evening strike against two top Hamas commanders started a fire that reportedly killing dozens of civilians, prompting international outcry.

The IDF in its statement said that the strike was carried out based on “intelligence information on the presence of the terrorists in the area,” and that beforehand, it had carried out “many steps to reduce the chance of harming uninvolved [civilians], including aerial surveillance, the use of precision munitions, and additional intelligence information.” “Based on [these steps] it was estimated that no harm was expected to uninvolved civilians,” the IDF said. A military source said that two missiles with a “reduced in size” warhead, which were adapted for such targets, were used in the strike. The IDF added that the strike did not take place in the designated “humanitarian zone” in the al-Mawasi region on the coast, where the military has called Palestinians to evacuate to in recent weeks. (The Times of Israel)

An IDF aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating a short while ago.



The strike was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, through the use of precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence… pic.twitter.com/DQR2TyGwg2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 26, 2024

Last night, the @IAFsite carried out an intelligence-based precise strike that targeted senior Hamas terrorists in Tal as Sultan.



Contrary to Hamas' lies and misinformation, the strike did not take place in the Al-Mawasi Humanitarian Area.



This is the area where the strike… pic.twitter.com/IiyOdnQfx9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 27, 2024

“The IDF regrets any harm to noncombatants during the war,” Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the military advocate general, said Monday.

Earlier Sunday, Hamas fired eight rockets at Tel Aviv, the first time in four months the area has been targeted, though no serious injuries were reported.

"The rockets shot from Rafah today prove that the IDF must operate in every place Hamas still operates from, and, as such, the IDF will continue to operate wherever necessary,” said Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet. “The world must know—those who still hold captive our hostages, shoot at our cities and continue to propagate terror are responsible for the situation.”

The rocket launcher that fired 8 projectiles from the area of Rafah toward central Israel was situated near 2 mosques.



Shortly after the attack, the rocket launcher was struck by an IAF aircraft.



While we facilitate aid to the Rafah area, Hamas fires rockets toward Israeli… https://t.co/X0ti5trL36 pic.twitter.com/2Jt8ve8BT1 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 26, 2024



