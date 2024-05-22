Here's Who Won California's Special Election to Fill McCarthy’s Seat

California state Assemblyman Vince Fong won the special election to fill Kevin McCarthy’s seat for the remainder of the former speaker’s term.

Fong defeated Mike Boudreaux, 67.3 percent to 32.7 percent, according to Decision Desk. The two will go head-to-head again in November to win a full term.

“I am filled with humility and gratitude tonight, as early results show that voters have overwhelmingly selected me to serve as their voice in Washington D.C.,” he said in a statement posted on X.

“With the campaign over, the real work now begins,” he continued. “In Congress, I will remain focused on solving the tough issues facing our community—securing the border, supporting small business, bringing investment in water storage and infrastructure, unleashing our energy industry, and keeping the United States safe amidst the grave security threats facing our nation.

“Now is the time to unite and work together to fight for our way of life,” Fong added.

Congratulations @VFong on his win in the Special Election!



Vince follows in the footsteps of giants like Bill Thomas & Kevin McCarthy—but he is prepared for the fight, having repped the Valley in the state Assembly.



No one is better positioned to take up the mantle for #CA20. pic.twitter.com/54Os2Bm8BR — NRCC (@NRCC) May 22, 2024

McCarthy, who backed Fong in the campaign, welcomed the news.

Congratulations, Congressman-Elect Fong!

The Central Valley has a great fighter in you.

I’m proud of you @vfong and honored to be your constituent. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 22, 2024



