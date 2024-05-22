Ted Cruz Didn't Mince Words When Ripping Into Antony Blinken
Here's Who Won California's Special Election to Fill McCarthy’s Seat

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 22, 2024 7:30 AM

California state Assemblyman Vince Fong won the special election to fill Kevin McCarthy’s seat for the remainder of the former speaker’s term. 

Fong defeated Mike Boudreaux, 67.3 percent to 32.7 percent, according to Decision Desk. The two will go head-to-head again in November to win a full term. 

“I am filled with humility and gratitude tonight, as early results show that voters have overwhelmingly selected me to serve as their voice in Washington D.C.,” he said in a statement posted on X. 

“With the campaign over, the real work now begins,” he continued. “In Congress, I will remain focused on solving the tough issues facing our community—securing the border, supporting small business, bringing investment in water storage and infrastructure, unleashing our energy industry, and keeping the United States safe amidst the grave security threats facing our nation.

“Now is the time to unite and work together to fight for our way of life,” Fong added. 

McCarthy, who backed Fong in the campaign, welcomed the news. 


