Fetterman Calls AOC's Criticism of Him 'Absurd'

Sen. John Fetterman called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism of his take on the barbs traded in the House last week “absurd” after the Pennsylvania Democrat apologized to the “Jerry Springer Show” for the antics seen during the hearing.

Commenting on a CNN headline about the fight between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and AOC, which began after the Georgia Republican made a comment about Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s appearance, Fetterman said, “In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show. Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show.

What do you think about this exchange between AOC, MTG, and Crockett?



Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading"



AOC: "How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person"… pic.twitter.com/L4SqFSDgEV — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) May 17, 2024

“I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue,” Ocasio-Cortez responded Friday on X. “But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too."

When asked by CNN's Jake Tapper to respond, Fetterman called the criticism "absurd."

“I was just simply responding to the kind of chaos and everything that Representative Greene started as well,” Fetterman said.

“And if everyone on the committee was proud of what they’ve produced, they’re entitled to their opinion. Or if they feel that this is the kind of video that you want to send to a classroom of eighth grade civics kind of students across America, again, that’s their choice,” he added.