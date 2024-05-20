What Biden Said at the NAACP Dinner Last Night Is Why Aides Want...
There's No Way This Happened to a Former Dem Senator
The Bizarre Home Invasion Saga Involving Paul Pelosi Comes to an End
I Can’t Stand These Democrats, Part 1
House Education Committee Releases Update on Its Antisemitism Probe. Harvard Responds.
It's Official: ICC Prosecutor Is Seeking Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas Leader
Trump's Remark During NRA Speech Reignites the Left's Fears That He's a Threat...
Our Islamic Terrorist Supporting President
What If Biden Wins in November? Part Two
A ‘Trans’ Athlete Won a Girls’ State Title. Here’s How the Crowd Reacted.
Is It Already Too Late for a Biden Comeback?
‘No Sign of Life’ at Crash Site of Helicopter Carrying Iranian President
Thank You, Alvin Bragg?
Stop Accusing Impressive Candidates of Not Being Qualified
Tipsheet

Fetterman Calls AOC's Criticism of Him 'Absurd'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 20, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Sen. John Fetterman called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism of his take on the barbs traded in the House last week “absurd” after the Pennsylvania Democrat apologized to the “Jerry Springer Show” for the antics seen during the hearing. 

Advertisement

Commenting on a CNN headline about the fight between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and AOC, which began after the Georgia Republican made a comment about Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s appearance, Fetterman said, “In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show. Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show.

“I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue,” Ocasio-Cortez responded Friday on X. “But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too."

Recommended

What Biden Said at the NAACP Dinner Last Night Is Why Aides Want to Shorten His Speeches Matt Vespa
Advertisement

When asked by CNN's Jake Tapper to respond, Fetterman called the criticism "absurd."

“I was just simply responding to the kind of chaos and everything that Representative Greene started as well,” Fetterman said. 

“And if everyone on the committee was proud of what they’ve produced, they’re entitled to their opinion. Or if they feel that this is the kind of video that you want to send to a classroom of eighth grade civics kind of students across America, again, that’s their choice,” he added.

Tags: AOC JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Biden Said at the NAACP Dinner Last Night Is Why Aides Want to Shorten His Speeches Matt Vespa
The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
Is It Already Too Late for a Biden Comeback? Guy Benson
There's No Way This Happened to a Former Dem Senator Matt Vespa
Thank You, Alvin Bragg? Scott Morefield
What If Biden Wins in November? Part Two Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Biden Said at the NAACP Dinner Last Night Is Why Aides Want to Shorten His Speeches Matt Vespa
Advertisement