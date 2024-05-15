The 'Health' Group That Created COVID Takes a Major Blow
Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm
Here's When the Trump v. Biden Debates Will Be...and Who's Hosting
Inflation Hits 'Sad Milestone' Under Biden
Buttigieg 'Speechless' Over Airline Industry's Response to New Fee Rules
Staff at One California School Signed a Letter Accusing Israel of ‘Apartheid’
Even The Washington Post Is Calling Biden Out for His Claims About 9...
The Coast Guard Intercepted Illegal Aliens En Route to the U.S. Here's What...
Is...Virginia in Play?
One Country Just Classified Transgender People As ‘Mentally Ill’
Jamaal Bowman Claims AIPAC Has 'Full Control' of Congress
DOT’s New Airline Rule Will Only Undermine Consumer Interests
Report: Biden in Deep, Deep Denial About His Bad Poll Numbers
'Ready to Go': Biden Challenged Trump to a Debate...and Trump Agreed
Tipsheet

Portion of Texas Bridge Collapses After Getting Hit by Barge

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 15, 2024 2:45 PM

A portion of the Pelican Island Bridge collapsed Wednesday morning after it was hit by a barge, closing the only road that connects the island to Galveston, Texas.

Advertisement

According to officials, the collision also caused an oil spill in the bay, resulting in the closure of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, which is a "huge blow to operations as significant maritime commercial traffic uses the waterway along the Texas coast," ABC13 reports. 

At about 10 a.m., the vessel under tow broke loose and slammed into the railroad side of the bridge, Henry said. The rail portion is not in use.

Officials believe two crew members on the ship were either thrown or jumped off, but they were rescued quickly, Henry told ABC13.

Vacuum oil gas is leaking from the barge, which has a capacity of 30,000 gallons. It wasn't immediately known how much oil gas the barge was carrying.

A view from SkyEye showed about a 300-foot sheen on the water in the bay.

Officials said that crews are at the scene assessing the damage to the bridge, including four TxDOT inspectors. (ABC13)

Recommended

Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The incident comes nearly two months after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland, following a ship strike.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm Katie Pavlich
One Country Just Classified Transgender People As ‘Mentally Ill’ Madeline Leesman
Buttigieg 'Speechless' Over Airline Industry's Response to New Fee Rules Leah Barkoukis
The 'Health' Group That Created COVID Takes a Major Blow Katie Pavlich
One Clip From Antony Blinken's Trip to Kyiv Is Not Going Over Too Well Rebecca Downs
Bill Maher Decides to Reshare His 2018 Interview With Stormy Daniels and Things Aren't Adding Up Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm Katie Pavlich
Advertisement