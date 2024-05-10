Name an Ally That Biden Hasn't Betrayed
Watch Lindsey Graham Torch Lloyd Austin Over Biden's Decision to Cut Military Aid...
Jonah Goldberg's Tweet About What's Going on in Never Trump Land Is Interesting
Joe Biden's Social Media Team Did Not Just Tweet This
Biden's Unlawful Climate Transition Slapped With Another Legal Challenge
Americans Are Rejecting Climate Alarmism
'He's Making a Terrible Mistake': Axelrod Explains What May Cost Biden the Election
NC Student Who Was Suspended for Using a Legally Correct Term in Class...
Andrew Cuomo Tries to Rewrite Pandemic History
Bowing to Hamas and Biden Demands Would Be Suicidal
Deceased GOP Candidate Wins Indiana Primary
Cornell University President Resigns
Iron Clod
Believe Biden’s Actions, Not His Words on Israel
Tipsheet

NRSC Chair Pressed on Why Republicans Are Not Keeping Up With Democrats on Fundraising

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 10, 2024 9:00 AM
Tom Williams, Pool via AP

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, was pressed Thursday about the GOP's lagging fundraising numbers.

As Axios recently reported, in competitive Senate races in Ohio, Texas, Montana, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada, Democrats are ahead of Republicans in fundraising totals in the first quarter.   

Advertisement

In at least six of the most competitive Senate races, Democrats out-raised their GOP opponents.

  • Five Democratic incumbents raised more money than their GOP opponents. Four of those incumbents more than doubled their challenger's fundraising haul.
  • One of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), was out-raised by his Democratic challenger Colin Allred.
  • And in the open-seat race in Arizona, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Az.) nearly doubled the money raised by Republican Kari Lake.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo wanted to know why that’s happening.

"If things are going so well, how come you’re not keeping up with [Democrats on] fundraising?" Bartiromo asked, pointing to the Axios report.

"Yeah. Look, we’ve got to compete with the elite billionaires, these tech billionaires that are pouring money in to the cause for the left," he replied. "It’s the same billionaires that are funding some of these pro Hamas encampments across our universities, in our great country, and we need help from the Patriots, the grassroots efforts. We have a website. It’s Senate24.com. Senate24.com. We need help. We need to have the American people showing up with $10, $20, $50 kind of contributions. That’s going to be key to get the grassroots support from the patriots, because we’ve got the right candidates in the right states at this moment. We are being outraised by the liberal elites. We’ve got to fight back."

Recommended

Jonah Goldberg's Tweet About What's Going on in Never Trump Land Is Interesting Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Tags: CAMPAIGNS ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonah Goldberg's Tweet About What's Going on in Never Trump Land Is Interesting Matt Vespa
Try a Little Honesty About Israel Victor Davis Hanson
'He's Making a Terrible Mistake': Axelrod Explains What May Cost Biden the Election Leah Barkoukis
Joe Biden's Social Media Team Did Not Just Tweet This Matt Vespa
A Democratic Party Megadonor Just Issued a Major Warning for Biden Matt Vespa
Cornell University President Resigns Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonah Goldberg's Tweet About What's Going on in Never Trump Land Is Interesting Matt Vespa
Advertisement