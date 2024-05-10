New Report Details How Dems Are Planning to Minimize Risk of Pro-Hamas Disruptions During Convention

Democrats, and particularly President Biden, can hardly have a public event these days that doesn’t at some point feature disruptive pro-Hamas demonstrators making a scene, calling him “Genocide Joe,” and more. And with the convention set to be held in a city run by a progressive mayor who’s sympathetic to the agitators, the president’s advisers are considering a number of ways they can minimize such incidents during the August gathering.

According to a Politico report, those within Biden’s circle are pushing for a hybrid event, with some in-person speeches that draw media attention but also using recorded videos and moving party business off the floor.

The goal: drive maximum viewership on television and the internet while minimizing live programming and openings for protest in Chicago’s United Center. […] While the Biden campaign, White House and convention planners have only just started hatching plans, senior Democrats tell me they’re discussing whether to conduct such business before the convention even begins or move it out of the arena and across town to McCormick Place, their other Chicago venue. Serendipitously, Biden’s advisers may have a very good reason to move up such housekeeping: If the Ohio Legislature does not relax its ballot certification deadline, which is before the Democrats’ August convention, the DNC may have no choice but to technically nominate the president before the conclave begins. Also under consideration for Chicago: reviving the pre-taped delegation roll call from each state featured in 2020. Not only were the clips memorable — who could forget the Rhode Island chef standing on a state beach with a plate of calamari — but a video montage also means one less opportunity for hot mic spontaneity, and therefore disruption, from 50 states and territories worth of delegates. (Politico)

While those options are being considered to control the event within the building, outside is another matter given Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's support for the pro-terrorist demonstrators.

“There’s already a joke going around Democratic strategist circles that the main difference between 2024 and 1968 is that the Chicago mayor this year will be on the side of the protesters, not the cops," Politico's Jonathan Martin wrote.

Tellingly, when Martin asked Johnson what he thought a successful convention would look like, the progressive mayor said, "safe, vibrant, and energetic," adding that he wanted young people to "see what democracy really looks like."

Activists are already moving forward with plans for major demonstrations. According to TIME, more than 70 groups have joined a coalition to "March on the DNC" when top Democrats arrive in the Windy City, with tens of thousands expected to come.







