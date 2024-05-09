NY Reaches ‘Historic’ DEI Milestone During JFK Airport Construction

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that $2.3 billion in contracts for construction at John F. Kennedy Airport have gone to Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises, setting a state record for the largest participation of such firms for any public-private partnership project in the state’s history.

As the $19 billion JFK project moves forward, additional contracts with MWBE firms will be awarded to meet with the Port Authority’s goal of 30 percent MWBE participation for the agency’s capital projects, consistent with Governor Hochul’s nation-leading goals for MWBE utilization in state projects. The Port Authority is working closely with its private terminal developer partners – the New Terminal One, Delta Air Lines and JFKIAT, JFK Millennium Partners, and American Airlines – to engage minority and women-owned businesses along with local businesses in every aspect of the redevelopment program. To date, 680 MWBEs have been awarded contracts at JFK along with more than 200 businesses based in Queens. (Governor Hochul's Office)

"New York remains committed to providing travelers with a premier experience that includes world-class amenities and record involvement by local minority- and women-owned businesses will ensure just that," Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This transformative project uplifts these businesses and deepens investments in the community while bolstering the state workforce.”

New York City Council Member Nantasha Williams said the milestone highlights the state's commitment to DEI.

"This achievement underscores a commitment I played a role in initiating through JFK Redevelopment Program around diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring that opportunities are accessible to all," Williams said. "As someone who formerly worked for the JFK Redevelopment Program, I am proud to see the progress and the significant impact it's making on our community. With ongoing construction and continued engagement with M/WBE firms, we're set to surpass even greater heights before the project's completion in 2028. This milestone not only highlights the success of the JFK redevelopment but also serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and inclusivity in driving economic growth and prosperity.”

New York just announced a historic $2.3 billion tax-funded grant to fix up the JFK International Airport.



This grant, signed off by Governor Katy Hochul, is exclusively for non-White or women-owned businesses.



"This is FOR US, and made BY US" pic.twitter.com/mygdVvO6Gu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2024

"You gotta have equity in these projects"



Rep. Gregory Meeks admits that the entire project to fix JFK Airport is built on DEI: pic.twitter.com/wDwXLCHgTj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2024







