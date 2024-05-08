Ilhan Omar Hit With Censure Resolution

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) filed a resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over recent comments she made while at Columbia University.

As she was visiting students in the encampment set up at the University, where her daughter has taken part in demonstrations, Omar said, "We should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide.”

“The recent remarks by Rep. Omar about Jewish American students being pro-genocide shows her increasing disregard for the Jewish people and she is perpetuating and increasing antisemitism in our country,” Bacon said in a statement. “The House of Representatives needs to take a strong stand and condemn these divisive and racist remarks that she has made and those who continue to excuse her egregious behavior must stop.”

🚨Today, I introduced a resolution to censure Ilhan Omar for her antisemitic rhetoric. We must stop the pro-Hamas agitators wreaking havoc on college campuses, and that starts by holding their enablers in Congress accountable. pic.twitter.com/UwvPmnzM2J — Don Bacon 🇺🇸 🥓 ✈️ 🏍️ (@DonJBacon) May 7, 2024

“It’s unacceptable to say, calling Jewish Americans that are Americans, calling them pro-genocide,” Bacon told reporters. “It’s just unacceptable. So I want to take a bold stand.”

In addition to her recent comment at Columbia, the resolution also points to Omar's "long and demonstrated history of hateful rhetoric that plays into the worst antisemitic tropes."

Last week, Jacklyn Rogers, a spokesperson for Omar, responded to reports that Bacon was preparing the resolution.

"Congresswoman Omar clearly condemned antisemitism and bigotry for all Jewish students," Rogers told Axios. "Attempts to misconstrue her words by drafting this baseless resolution are meant to distract from the ongoing violence and genocide occurring in Gaza and the large antiwar protests happening across our country and around the world."