COVID Subcommittee Asks Blinken to Declassify Docs That 'Credibly Suggest' Where COVID Originated From

Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, the chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday asking him to declassify documents that members believe “credibly suggest” a “lab-related accident in Wuhan, China” led to the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Chinese Community Party “attempted to cover up.” The Republican lawmaker said declassification of the records would bring the truth about COVID’s origins to the American people. 

The documents in question were previously released, though in a highly redacted form, through a Freedom of Information Act request from U.S. Right to Know, a nonprofit public health research group. 

"The American people deserve to see the information that is hidden under these redactions," Wenstrup wrote. "We write to you today to request that you immediately take steps to declassify this information such that the American people have a more complete picture of the government’s evidence regarding the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic." 

Tags: COVID-19

