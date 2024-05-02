You Can't Do That: Florida Officer Arrests Man Who Vandalized Car With Anti-Biden...
House COVID Panel Recommends EcoHealth Alliance President Be Criminally Investigated

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 02, 2024 8:30 AM
The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic recommended EcoHealth Alliance president Dr. Peter Daszak be criminally investigated over his actions ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[S]erious, systemic weaknesses at the National Institutes of Health that enabled EcoHealth to fund dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China,” were revealed in a report released Wednesday ahead of the hearing, the House COVID panel said on X prior to sharing some of its key findings. 

“We have found that EcoHealth was nearly two years late in submitting a routine progress report to NIH, that EcoHealth failed to report, as required, a potentially dangerous experiment conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, that EcoHealth used taxpayer dollars to facilitate risky gain-of-function research, and that Dr. Daszak omitted a material fact regarding his access to unanalyzed virus samples and sequences at the WIV in his successful effort to have his grant reinstated by NIH,” Chairman Brad Wenstrup said in his opening statement.

“Dr. Daszak has been less than cooperative with the Select Subcommittee, he has been slow to produce requested documents, and has regularly played semantics with the definition of gain-of-function research, even in his previous testimony,” he added.

The hearing came less than a month after the U.S. Agency for International Development awarded EcoHealth Alliance a grant of more than $4 million in taxpayer money.

