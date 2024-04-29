It Seems No One in the Biden Administration Has Spoken to Anyone at...
Tipsheet

Netanyahu Responds to Reports That the ICC May Issue Arrest Warrants to Israeli Officials

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 29, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool, File

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted reports that the International Criminal Court may be preparing to issue arrest warrants for senior government officials over the war against Hamas, saying such a move would “set a dangerous precedent.”

According a handful of Israeli and foreign officials The New York Times spoke with, the Court may issue arrest warrants for Hamas leaders as well, but there are no details regarding why they believe the ICC may act. 

While an arrest warrant may hinder travel, the ICC is a toothless body, as the Times explains.

Arrest warrants from the court would probably be seen in much of the world as a humbling moral rebuke, particularly to Israel, which for months has faced international backlash over its conduct in Gaza, including from President Biden, who called it “over the top.” […]

Any warrants would require approval from a panel of judges and would not necessarily result in a trial or even the targets’ immediate arrest. […]

Based in The Hague, the I.C.C. is the world’s only permanent international court with the power to prosecute individuals accused of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. The court has no police force of its own. Instead, it relies on its 124 members, which include most European countries but not Israel or the United States, to arrest those named in warrants. It cannot try defendants in absentia. (NYT)

The report also indicated Netanyahu could be among those named in an arrest warrant. But on X, the Israeli leader was defiant. 

"Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense," he said. "The threat to seize the soldiers and officials of the Middle East’s only democracy and the world’s only Jewish state is outrageous. We will not bow to it.

"Israel will continue to wage to victory our just war against genocidal terrorists and we will never stop defending ourselves," he continued. "While the ICC will not affect Israel’s actions, it would set a dangerous precedent that threatens the soldiers and officials of all democracies fighting savage terrorism and wanton aggression." 

House Speaker Mike Johnson called on the ICC to "stand down" on any potential action against Israeli leaders. 

"Israel has the right to defend itself from terrorist organizations seeking to destroy it," he said. "Note to the ICC: the real criminals are with Hamas and in Iran." 

