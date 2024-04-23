Pro-Hamas Students at CA State Polytechnic University Went January 6 With Police
If Columbia University's President Considers This a Form of Protesting, The Terror Camp...
Former Rolling Stone Editor's Biting Attack on the NYT's 'Adults' Piece About Speaker...
The Left Gets Its Own Charlottesville
Democrats Are Going to Get Someone Killed and They’re Perfectly Fine With It
Postcards From the Edge of Cannibalism
Why Small Businesses Hate Bidenomics
The Empire Begins to Strike Back
Harvard Suspends Palestine Solidarity Committee for Remainder of Semester
Trump Comes to Johnson's Defense
RFK Jr. Just Got on the Ballot in a Key Swing State...and Dems...
Ted Cruz Insists University Professors Turning 'Blind Eye' to Antisemitism 'Should Resign...
With Cigarette Sales Declining, More Evidence Supports the Role of Flavored Vapes in...
To Defend Free Speech, the Senate Should Reject the TikTok Ban
Tipsheet

Head of Israel's Military Intelligence Resigns Over 10/7

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 23, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

More than six months since Hamas' brutal attack against Israel, the nation's military intelligence chief resigned, the Israel Defense Forces announced Monday.

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva took responsibility for Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, saying “the intelligence directorate under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with.”

Advertisement

“I carry that black day with me ever since, day after day, night after night. I will carry the horrible pain of the war with me forever," the resignation letter continued, according to a translation from the Associated Press. 

In a statement posted on X, the IDF thanked Haliva for his decades of service. 

“The Chief of the General Staff thanked Major General Aharon Haliva for his 38 years of service in the IDF, during which he made significant contributions to the security of the State of Israel as both a combat soldier and commander.”

Haliva, who will remain in his position until a replacement is named, reportedly planned to resign immediately following the attack over the security and intelligence failures that led to 10/7, but stayed on when the war started. 

Recommended

Here's What Kathy Hochul, Chuck Schumer Are Saying About Columbia University's Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Since the Oct. 7 assault, Israelis have learned about a slew of military and intelligence failures that have destabilized their sense of security and shaken confidence in their leaders. One of the most significant was the assessment of many in Israel’s security establishment that Hamas in Gaza was not preparing for a major battle.

Israel also had a copy of Hamas’s battle plan for Oct. 7 more than a year in advance, but analysts had determined that an attack of that scale and ambition was beyond the group’s capacity, according to documents and officials. (NYT)

Haliva is the first senior figure to resign over Oct. 7 but his decision "could set the stage for more resignations among top Israeli security officials," AP reports. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Kathy Hochul, Chuck Schumer Are Saying About Columbia University's Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
Democrats Are Going to Get Someone Killed and They’re Perfectly Fine With It Derek Hunter
Former Rolling Stone Editor's Biting Attack on the NYT's 'Adults' Piece About Speaker Johnson Matt Vespa
Pro-Hamas Students at CA State Polytechnic University Went January 6 With Police Matt Vespa
Psst…I Think the President Is Totally Senile Kurt Schlichter
Harvard Suspends Palestine Solidarity Committee for Remainder of Semester Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Kathy Hochul, Chuck Schumer Are Saying About Columbia University's Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
Advertisement